Huawei FreeBuds Pro have active noise cancellation to focus on what matters to you, passive voice and autonomy of 5 hours per charge.

Active noise cancellation is possibly one of the best inventions ever created to improve people’s concentration. Say goodbye to outside noises, crowds, the noises of public transport or travel by plane or train.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro headphones they feature active noise cancellation and a comfortable in-ear design at a price that’s now at an all-time low.

In the Huawei online store you can buy them for only 119 euros. The delivery is made from Spain and has no shipping costs.

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

The original price of these noise canceling headphones is 179 euros and in stores like Amazon they are also discounted, specifically to 121.30 euros. But for now the best offer is that of Huawei itself.

In addition to noise cancellation, That rivals Apple’s AirPods Pro in quality, these headphones have other advantages.

The sound quality is quite good, according to our tests. In addition, the value for money is enviable because for just over 100 euros you have headphones that shine everywhere.

The autonomy is not bad. Officially with active noise cancellation on they will give you about 5 hours of use. If we add the charging box, it will be a total of 36 hours.

Although it is a Huawei product and it will undoubtedly work better in the ecosystem of its products, They are fully compatible with other Android mobiles and even with iPhone, iPad and computers of all kinds.

It also has touch controls on the pin to control playback. With different keystrokes you can activate / deactivate noise cancellation, play, pause, increase or decrease the volume and more.

Take advantage of this offer for the Hauwei FreeBuds Pro in the Huawei online store in Spain for 119 euros.

You have other options in terms of headphones of this type, even some as cheap as they do not exceed 50 euros.

