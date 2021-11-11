11/11/2021 at 08:00 CET

Lightning is not a random feature of eruptions, but is directly related to them, says volcanologist Corrado Cimarelli, from the University of Munich, who was on La Palma when the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted.

Cimarelli, along with his colleagues Ulrich Küppers and Thomas Kunzmann, led a group of students on a scientific visit to the island during the eruption, according to a statement.

The presence of this group on La Palma when the eruption began was unexpected, as Cimarelli takes students from his university on an excursion to La Palma and Tenerife every year.

It shows them what kinds of fingerprints volcanic eruptions leave. They analyze the course of past eruptions based on the types of deposits they produced, in order to understand the characteristic features that reveal how the volcano behaves.

This year’s student trip was scheduled for March, but had to be postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. This postponement allowed this group of volcanologists and students to observe the Cumbre Vieja eruption first-hand.

Uniqueness of Cumbre Vieja

The first thing Cimarelli highlights is that the Cumbre Vieja eruption is the first in Europe, for quite some time, to pose an immediate threat to human life.

Generally speaking, recent volcanic eruptions in Europe have occurred in areas that are sparsely populated, giving Cumbre Vieja a particular uniqueness.

It also highlights that, on La Palma, magma does not tend to erupt in a very explosive way, so there has been time to get people out of the danger zone.

He also adds that a large part of the island has been invaded by lava flows, and that it will take a long, long time before the volcanic rock weathers enough to produce soil that can be cultivated and rebuilt. necessary infrastructure.

Volcanic rays

Cimarelli specializes in the rays associated with volcanic eruptions and his presence on La Palma has allowed him to investigate this phenomenon with his own instruments, which he later left on the island for use by Spanish volcanologists.

He highlights that virtually all eruptions have an inherent tendency to generate lightning and that his research has confirmed that both the number and size of volcanic ash particles play a role in determining whether or not lightning is generated: the more The smaller the particles, the greater the number of flashes associated with the rays.

It also explains that the volcano of Isla Vulcano, belonging to the archipelago of the Aeolian Islands, in Sicily, is much more dangerous than Cumbre Vieja, and that its most recent eruptive phase took place between 1888 and 1890.

It clarifies, however, that there are fewer people at risk, since the island is only visited in summer by tourists and Italians who have holiday homes there. Only a few hundred people winter on the island, making it easy to evacuate in the event of an impending eruption.

He also explains that the authorities have currently evacuated the first families from the island because the volcano has once again made its presence felt.

Breathe intensely, the crater floor has risen 2 cm and gases escape through vents throughout the island. They can become very dangerous.

He concludes by noting that Vulcano is a prototype volcano, as its typical explosive character gives its “Vulcanian” name to an eruptive style frequently found in many other explosive volcanoes around the world.

The threat of Vesuvius

Regarding the threat posed by the Vesuvius volcano, located in front of the Bay of Naples, Cimarelli emphasizes that we are essentially powerless in the face of such natural forces.

He adds that, in the case of active volcanoes, the only thing we can do is monitor them with a dense network of instruments and warning systems. Furthermore, collaboration with the authorities must be very effective.

“We have the tools to forecast eruptions, but forecasts are often only possible on relatively short notice,” explains Cimarelli.

He adds that Vesuvius presents a huge organizational challenge, because it is not a few hundred people, but hundreds of thousands of people who would have to be evacuated.

At Vesuvius, there would be less time to react, because its eruption style would be significantly more explosive.

In addition to maintaining its dense monitoring network, it is crucial to take a proactive approach and ensure that planning policies are designed to ensure that the population density in the areas near the volcano is strictly restricted, Cimarelli concludes.