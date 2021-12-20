12/20/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

After a devastating start to the season, Juventus has managed to recover little by little from the negative effect of the loss of Cristiano, to the point of now adding a streak of five straight games without losing, including only one draw and four victories. The last, at home against Bolonia, which consolidated him in seventh place. Now, receiving Cagliari, the aspiration is to move forward.

“We must not think that it will be easy, they have a quality that the points do not reflect and we cannot afford other setbacks at home. We risk everything in these months“Massimiliano Allegri, Bianconero coach, said at a press conference about the game against Cagliari. He will not be able to count on Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who was touched after scoring against Bologna.

Who will be commanding the attack is Álvaro Morata, also a scorer last duel and with all the confidence of Allegri to lead the offense. They need to improve their goalscoring average in order to get as close as possible to the ‘top 4’ before the new year, which is the goal set for ‘Vecchia Signora’. Match by match. El Cagliari is the next station.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Rabiot, Locatelli, McKennie; Bernardeschi, Jorge; Morata.

Cagliari: Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Zappa, Oliva, Deiola, Nandez, Dalbert; Pedro, Bucket.

Referee: Federico Dionisi.

Hour: 20:45.