American singer with Mexican roots Ally Brooke is in her prime. Today the talented 28-year-old premiered her new song “My music”, a preview of her next project completely in Spanish, in which according to herself, it has meant a return to the depths of her essence, not in vain the name.

Completely in Spanish is this new course that this girl takes where she sheds her ties, and even her last name Brooke, it just goes for “Ally”, something that leads to greater intimacy, more honesty, and that is evident in the sincerity of each of his words and the emotion that he impresses on the project.

It’s me, it’s “My Music”

We were able to talk with Ally on her way through the city of Miami, where she took the opportunity to tell us about this new project and the opportunity to explore new rhythms with producers such as Looney Tunes, Nice Guy, Dimelo Flow, Geofred and many others in what she herself describes as “a new beginning and a gift”, surrounded by people who are family to her.

“My previous world was phenomenal, but there is no doubt that working on these issues I have felt more authentic, and above all more in contact with who I really am, it has been my life’s work, in which I have been more in contact with that A girl who grew up listening to Selena Quintanilla and eating as a family, that little girl with Latin roots is me, and she is the one who has come to the fore at this point in my life as an artist, ”Ally assured us.

It is precisely Selena Quintanilla, being like Ally, a native of Texas, who the girl assures has been her greatest influence and role model: “Of course, all my fans know who my greatest musical influence is, of course she is! Selena! we are all fans of hers. He is a driving force in my life and someone I admire not only as a singer, but for who he was as a person. ” Indian.

Ally: Unstoppable!

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Ally introduced new music in Spanish with an exclusive performance during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, FL, alongside Rauw Alejandro and Eix. The charismatic performer also wowed viewers when she premiered a special rendition of “Game of Love” on the PBS broadcast of the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Having accumulated more than a billion views in her catalog, Ally began her solo career in 2019 and since then her growth has been unstoppable, with back-to-back Top 40 singles and an impressive resume of genre collaborations including “All Night ”Along with Afrojack, who scored his first No. 1 solo on US Dance Radio.

Additionally, Ally Brooke participated in the ABC television show “Dancing with the stars” and embarked on a tour in 2020 that took her to various cities in the US, including a sold-out show at the Gramercy Theater. from New York. Last year, Ally Brooke released her book “Finding Your Harmony” and in 2021 she became the voice of one of the characters in the Nickelodeon cartoon series “The Casagrandes.”

Let’s all enjoy “My Music” on all digital platforms!