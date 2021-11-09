11/09/2021 at 13:57 CET

Dove Esteban

President and mayor publicly agreed for the first time after the meeting of the regional board of directors that clarified the division in the PP. The internal tension within the party has become an open secret and everyone wanted to see the public reunion of both politicians.

The bells of the Cathedral of La Almudena resounded loudly on Tuesday morning as the esplanade was filled with devotees and onlookers. The expectation for the public meeting at the mass in honor of the Virgin, patron saint of the capital, between Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida could not be older. Above all, after convulsive weeks for control of the regional PP and an all-out war between Genoa and Puerta del Sol.

They arrived separately and between applause and shouts of support from the attendees. The mayor insisted that this morning “they messaged each other & rdquor ;, emphasizing” the good vibes they both have & rdquor ;. “So much so that we are not blocked & rdquor;Almeida joked in reference to the WhatsApp blockade that the regional president maintains to various positions of the party, including Teodoro García Egea. He avoided positioning himself, yes, on the future presidency of the Madrid PP and did not depart from his usual message: “I want the congress to be held when it touches & rdquor ;.

Ayuso arrived shortly afterwards and there was the greeting, the kisses and the joint posing. They held out for a few minutes to launch a message of unity to the party in the midst of so much noise and to stage, at least for a holiday in Madrid, a certain stability that has been shaking internally for a long time. The mayor went looking for them and as they passed they looked at the dozens of crowded cameras.

The president addressed the media just afterwards while the passage with the Virgin of La Almudena advanced and under the watchful eye of Cardinal Carlos Osoro, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Madrid, who had doubts about the media relevance of the situation of the PP Madrid, quickly dissipated them. The bells continued their course while Ayuso picked up the mayor’s glove and assured that “as always, the relationship with Almeida is very good & rdquor ;. Another message for Genoa.

The Madrid leader did more explicit with your wishes: “I have always defended that I want the congress to be soon because I believe that it is the best for everyone. I want to unite my house, which is the party, and achieve wide majorities & rdquor ;, he said. Union and consensus, but without interference. “I have only said that I want it to be held soon without imposing and without saying anything else. I am looking forward to taking this step. And what I have clear is that what is not uniting is to the detriment of the citizens. We are showing a true alternative to the Government of Spain and that is what we have to do & rdquor ;, decided the president to take a seat in the main row of chairs with some of his advisers. Almeida councilors also escorted their mayor. Peaceful reunion, but with a long war journey yet.