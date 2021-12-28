12/27/2021 at 4:38 PM CET

Elena Marin

Four days before the deadline, December 31, José Luis Martínez Almeida has finally achieved a agreement to seal their budgets for Madrid. And he has done so by turning the project and the tax ordinances to his left in order to finally have the support of the four splinter councilors of Más Madrid now integrated into the mixed group. That is the idyll of the PP with Vox also the Madrid City Council, as has happened previously in Andalusia. Those of Santiago Abascal have culminated their threat of wanting to list and throw Almeida into the arms of the carmenistas to use it as a political weapon against them, but, in exchange, they offer the mayor and also the spokesman of the national PP the possibility of recovering the transversal image and of “mayor of all & rdquor; that he achieved during the worst months of the pandemic that, before the triumph of Isabel Díaz Ayuso on 4-M, made him the great asset of the popular ones in Madrid.

The mixed group has just withdrawn the amendment to the entirety, the ace up its sleeve that had been kept in case they did not reach an agreement with the municipal team, and now the extraordinary Finance Commission begins in which the fine print of the fiscal ordinance and the budget. The change in municipal accounts can be seen in the fiscal proposal, in cultural aspects, housing, mobility and social spending, on which the four councilors of Recupera Madrid have incorporated amendments that allow them to defend support for two liberal parties such as PP and Ciudadanos under the argument that focus the project and remove any references that evoke Vox.

For its part, the government team focuses on the need to have budgets that, without being the ones they would have liked to have, allows them to make the necessary investments and expenses for the consolidation of Madrid’s economic recovery after the health crisis of the last two years.

The change of partners of Almeida, in which the vice mayor Begoña Villacís and leader of Ciudadanos in Madrid has turned in recent weeks so that the rejection of Vox could have an even positive result in the city, has also translated into a different staging regarding the budgets agreed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso with Rocío Monasterio in the Madrid Assembly.

Unlike what was signed between popular and the Vox parliamentary group, concise, with hardly any explanations and direct to the 13 points agreed succinctly, the document of the covenant signed between PP, Ciudadanos and Recupera Madrid includes a prologue to explain the motivation of the agreement reached, in which all parties justify why they have chosen to shake hands being ideologically so opposite formations.

The mayor needs to explain to his voters, and a Vox electorate that his party wants to attract, why the need to push through budgets prevails in the face of doubts about his new partners. The Carmenistas, for their part, need to clarify to the entire left-wing electorate, from the most moderate to the most radical, why they have provided Almeida with a project of such magnitude that facilitates the management of the entire next year. In Ciudadanos, they look from one side to the other convinced that the best thing that could have happened to them is to get Vox out of the way and that those from Recupera Madrid are more likely than sectarian.

Along with these previous considerations, the pact also incorporates proposals that, according to the signatories, are extracted from the amendments presented by the other two left groups, Más Madrid and PSOE. Another difference with Ayuso’s budgets, who agreed with Vox not to accept a single amendment from the opposition in the Assembly. And an argument for carmenistas they can in turn stop those from the left who want to criticize both the content of the budgets and the support of the mixed group for them.

The covenant now sealed and incorporating about 60 points, overcame its main obstacle before Christmas Day, as advanced by El Periódico de España. The fiscal aspect, focused on the generalized lowering of the IBI that the government team had proposed, was what was about to blow up the negotiation. The Carmenistas initially opted for a formula that favored properties of lower value and that the cost of this aid would be paid by those with the largest surface area (whether they were residential or in the tertiary sector). But after seeing that the maximums proposed by both parties were not reconcilable, finally, the government team has accepted the proposal of the mixed group, which had two clear objectives: to avoid what they call “fiscal gift & rdquor; to the properties of greater value and to help those of less cadastral weight. In this way, Almeida and Villacís have finally agreed to eliminate this generalized decrease that would mean a saving of 60 million for the people of Madrid, according to the calculation of the Delegation of Finance, and establish a discount for owners of homes whose cadastral value does not exceed 300,000 euros