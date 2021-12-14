12/14/2021 at 13:09 CET

Elena Marin

Until Monday the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, he held out his hand to Vox, your preferred partner, to continue negotiating the budgets of the city without wanting to look at the one they tended from the mixed group. But the four councilors of Recupera Madrid, faced with the refusal of the Government team to sit down and speak, chose to take a bite and announce an amendment to the entire budget presented. And the play, for the moment, seems to have gone well for them, because after their announcement and the Vox slamming door, it was Almeida, through his interlocutors in this negotiation, who called this municipal group to appease the spirits and ask them, now, to sit down to negotiate.

The coalition government formed by PP and Ciudadanos has sent a letter to the president of the plenary session, Borja Fanjul, to delay the deadline for submitting amendments by 48 hours to the totality that ended this Tuesday, so that there may be a negotiation in extremis with this formation.

Sources from the Finance and Economy Delegation led by Engracia Hidalgo assure that the talks are to be held with all the parties, not only with Recupera Madrid, and that the postponement is not only due to the threat that the Carmenistas launched on Monday, but that, indicate, do not forget that the PSOE He also said that they would present partial amendments to be able to negotiate them.

Those of the mixed group warn that if in the next 48 hours the negotiation with the government team does not seem fruitful, that is, they do not see that a general agreement can be reached, they can still present an amendment to the entirety. And their main red line, they warn, lies on the reduction of IBI to the most vulnerable groups.