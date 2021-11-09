11/09/2021 at 2:41 PM CET

The 10.9% of the Spanish population cannot keep their home warm, According to a survey by Eurostat, the community statistical office, published last Friday and with results referring to 2020 (latest available).

The data represents an advance of 3.4 percentage points compared to 2019, when 7.5% of the Spanish population claimed to be in this situation, and is close to the 11.1% that occurred in 2014, the highest percentage recorded for Spain in this survey, which began to be published in 2003.

If the disposable income of households is taken into account, in those in which the income is below 60% of the national average the percentage rises to 22.3%, while in those which are above this threshold the data falls to 7.9%. In the first case it supposes 2.7 percentage points more than in 2019 and in the second it is an increase of 3.5 points.

Asked about this matter and about direct aid for vulnerable consumers that are granted in other countries of the European Union, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, recalled this Monday that the Government approved at the end of October the increase of the minimum amount of the thermal social bonus, a check that, according to the calculations of the Executive, will be around 90 euros on average per beneficiary vulnerable consumer.

The Eurostat study also reveals that 8.2% of the population of the European Union (EU) cannot keep their home warm. The data, from 2020, when energy prices were very far from those of this year, contrasts with the current moment of all European wholesale electricity markets, which register all-time highs, as in the case of Spain, which closed October with an average price of 200 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest record so far.

Likewise, the citizens who have the most problems keeping their homes warm are Bulgarians, given that more than a quarter of their population (27.5%) affirm that they cannot do so. They are followed by Lithuanians (23.1%) and Cypriots (20.9%).

In contrast, among the countries for which there is information and in which this situation affects a smaller percentage of their population are Switzerland (0.3%), Norway (0.8%) and Austria (1.5%) .

High energy prices until 2022

According to different analysts, ands to be expected that the high prices of electricity will continue during the next months due to, among other factors, the rising cost of gas.

In fact, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain, Teresa Ribera, pointed out last week that “It is not ruled out” that high gas prices will still be registered in international markets in the coming months, “until well into 2022”, and that this, therefore, continue to have its corresponding “condition” in the electricity bill in Spain.

Ribera recently visited Algeria, the main gas exporter that arrives in Spain, to guarantee its supply for the winter. The country has a diplomatic crisis with Morocco that has caused the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, Spain’s main gas supply route and which has a capacity of around 11,000 million cubic meters (bcm).

To solve this situation, the other main gas pipeline that supplies Spain, the Medgaz, will expand its capacity at the end of the year and will go from 8 billion cubic meters to 10 billion. In addition, the rest of the gas necessary to supply the demand will be transported through LNG tankers, which carry the liquefied gas and which has to be regasified.

According to the professor of the Business area of ​​the European University of Valencia and expert in energy supply Roberto Gómez-CalveThese LNG tankers are “very expensive” to operate and in the current situation, many countries “are raffling off” their services, a reason that suggests an increase in gas prices in the coming months, although it considers that prices should stabilize in the medium term.