11/23/2021 at 2:41 PM CET

Some 1,150 troops will participate this Wednesday in the security device of the Atlético de Madrid-Milan Champions League match, declared high risk, and surveillance will be reinforced around the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The Government Delegation in Madrid has detailed the arrangement for the meeting, which will take place tomorrow at nine at night.

250 National Police officers, members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), Cavalry and Police Investigation Brigade (BPI) will participate in the operation, who will monitor the areas surrounding the stadium.

This device will be joined by 90 agents of the Madrid Municipal Police, 10 members of the Civil Guard, 40 members of the Samur, 41 of the Red Cross and some 700 security guards from Atlético de Madrid.

The Madrid club foresees that some 62,000 people will attend the stadium and it is expected that some 1,600 fans of the Italian club will travel to Madrid to attend this match on the fifth day of the Champions League.

To streamline the work of the agents, the club has recommended that fans come in advance to pass the established security controls.

The need to comply with the measures against the coronavirus has also been reiterated: the attending public must remain seated and the use of a mask will be mandatory during the match, as well as during the entrance and exit of the stadium.

The consumption of food and beverages is not allowed during the sporting event, except in the areas specifically set up for this purpose, and smoking is not permitted.