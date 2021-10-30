10/30/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

Cinema is not just Hollywood. There is a sector of this industry dedicated to putting before our eyes the ecological reality of the planet through truly chilling films and documentaries. They are created from the bottom of the soul and beyond the economic interests, the exposure to the spotlight and the frivolity that often characterize this world. The International Environmental Film Festival (Suncine) is about to start in Mexico and Barcelona, ​​with a truly impressive number of films.

The XXVIII edition of the International Environmental Film Festival (Suncine) has broken its record for films received with nearly 4,000 films, specifically 3,847, of which 118 have been selected for the contest, as reported by the organization of the event.

The festival will take place from November 3 to 11 in the cities of Barcelona and Mexico City, together with its hybrid format, and expects to exceed half a million viewers last year with a selection of works of which 80% is production. documentary film.

“Suncine invites you to cross the line, to look up and to leave the comfort zone in which it seems that humanity has settled, undaunted, waiting for the catastrophic predictions of some or the Trumpist denial of others to come true, determined to polarize, as throughout our history, the debate of our existence, without considering and listening to the messages and teachings of Mother Nature & rdquor ;, explains Claudio Lauria, president of the festival.

“It is time to identify the criminals and not give them more opportunities and freedom without bail, to roam freely while we see how the temperatures surpass any record, the ice of the glaciers and the poles melt without rest, and thousands and thousands of People, fleeing certain death, seek safe places for their lives and those of their families & rdquor ;, he adds. A whole declaration of intentions that anticipates what we can see at this festival.

In the contest, through its almost 4,000 works, all kinds of situations related to the environment and the state of the planet are paraded. The disappearance of species, the difficult situation of indigenous populations, pollution and climate change, the depletion and looting of natural resources & mldr;

The director of Suncine, Jaume Gil, compares these films with the work of the detectives who investigate how a crime has occurred, in this case, the one perpetrated against our planet:

“Some have the CSI agents to investigate them and capture the bad guy, and job done. We, the SUNCINE, also have our investigators, and they are all filmmakers presenting evidence that a crime is being committed through their films and through the stories they tell. They are our heroes, and thanks to them we will stop being ignorant and stop crimes & rdquor ;, he says.

“It is a festival that creates awareness, a festival that, this year more than ever, has a young look and focuses on the future, I could say with hope, that you never have to lose, but no, hope is waiting, and we can’t wait any longer! The future we propose today is a future of work, of commitment, of taking care of improving our planet, our environment, our human and non-human neighbors, demanding change and changing ourselves & rdquor ;, he adds.

This is the first time that the festival will take place in two cities simultaneously and the organization assures that “Mexico confirms its interest in Latin cinema & rdquor; while“ Barcelona has a more international outlook & rdquor ;.

However, Suncine maintains the hybrid format that it promoted last year due to the pandemic and, in addition to the face-to-face projection in cinemas, will collaborate with the public television channels Canal Once in Mexico and Betevé in Barcelona, as well as with the free application ‘App Festival’.

In this edition, the Special Golden Sun, which is given to the film that opens the festival, will go to ‘Eating our way to extinction’, a film co-produced and narrated by actress Kate Winslet that shows “the evidence that anticipates the ecological collapse & rdquor ;.

The celebration of the Suncine coincides with the climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow (United Kingdom) and from the organization they detail in a statement that the festival focuses on the vision that young people have of the climate emergency, to which the director of the festival, Jaume Gil, adds that it is intended that “they explain to us how they are seeing it and what they propose or demand & rdquor ;.

Ten feature films “of the highest level & rdquor; They will compete in the Official Selection of the festival for the Sol de Oro award, which the organization classifies as “a kind of Oscar Ambiental & rdquor ;, since it is the oldest environmental film award; In it, the works deal with issues such as the pandemic, the climate emergency or new technologies.

In addition, the Suncine has different sections, such as the Special Section, focused on showing the activist side of world cinema figures in works such as ‘Kiss the Earth’ (Woody Harrelson) or ‘Cher and the solidarity elephant’ (Cher), or the Miradas section, with documentaries and animation tapes of less than 45 minutes.

Great variety of works

Among the documentaries that appear in the official section are ‘The Conservation Game‘, in which a retired cop discovers what’s behind an exotic animal auction when he goes undercover incognito, ‘The bright green lies‘, which gives a critical look at the so-called’ green technology ‘and it is denounced that this movement leads to the destruction of the Earth, disguised as environmental protection or’Chickens, viruses and us‘, which delves into the proliferation of wild animals that are sold in Asian markets for human consumption and the diseases they transmit.

Among the feature films is’Panthers‘, by Andoni Canela, which covers the four-year adventure in which he and his son Unai travel the world in search of big cats; ‘Cheer and the lonely elephant‘, which tells how actress Cheer was involved in the liberation of an elephant held in a zoo in Pakistan where he suffered abuse; ‘Youth vs. government‘, which tells the story of how young people take control of the United States by filing a lawsuit against the government for its inaction against climate change, or’Trees die standing up‘, centered in the Mexican town of Cherán, threatened by timber traffickers who loot the forest and expel its inhabitants while the government remains silent.

Official Web of the festival: https://www.suncinefest.com/es/barcelona

It may interest you: The ten commandments of a sustainable filming