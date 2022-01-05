01/05/2022 at 07:28 CET

Violeta Molina Gallardo

Police protection of victims of gender violence grew significantly in 2021, as well as the detection of minors at risk of being attacked by the abuser of their mothers. At the end of the year, police forces were tracking almost 70,000 women, 5,183 more than on December 31, 2020, an increase of 9%.

As published this Wednesday by El Periódico de España, at the end of 2021, there were 7,008 minors in a situation of vulnerability (35.9% more) and 676 children in danger of suffering an attack by the abuser of their parents (61.3% more) than the different police officers had detected in Spain.

Despite these advances in the protection of victims, the system of fight against sexist violence still has failures: of the 43 women murdered, in nine cases there were previous complaints of mistreatment against the aggressor, as well as in four of the seven murders of children due to vicarious violence.

More victims in Viogén

The Ministry of the Interior has released this Tuesday the latest data from Viogén, the police system for monitoring victims of gender violence that tries to assess the risk to which a woman is exposed when she denounces abuse to try to assure her a adequate protection. They are relative to December 31st.

The figures show increases in all categories: victims with police monitoring, minors in vulnerable situations because they live in contexts of sexist abuse and small and small in danger of being attacked by the abuser of their mothers.

The statistics of Viogén collects data from the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Foral Police of Navarra and some local police officers present in the system, but it does not include the cases of Catalonia and the Basque Country, which are managed by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Ertzaintza.

As of December 31, 2021, there were a total of 69,469 active cases with police monitoring, 9% more than a year before: 11 women victims at extreme risk, 578 at high risk -36% more than in 2020- and 8,353 at medium risk -32% more-. Of these, 31,461 women had dependent children.

It is true that in 2020 there were fewer complaints for mistreatment that in 21 due to the restrictions of the health crisis, which could explain the increase in protection. However, when comparing the figures with those of the end of 2019, there are also significant increases in the number of women with police monitoring.

According to the General Council of the Judiciary, between January and September 2021 (the latest period for which there is data), 120,813 complaints were filed for gender violence: in the same period in 2020 there were 113,615 and in 2019, 125,936.

Thus, despite the fact that fewer complaints were registered in the first three quarters of 2021 than in that stage of 2019 -the reference period without a pandemic-, they are plus the victims who now have police protection (an increase of 13%, 8,114 more women with follow-up).

Detention of minors in danger grows

Significant have also been the increases in the detection of the vulnerability and potential danger of the children of these victims who live in a context of violence.

At the end of 2021, the different police officers had warned of 676 cases of minors at risk of suffering vicarious violence: 59 high and 617, medium. It represents an increase of 61.3% compared to 2020.

In all cases, Viogén has generated a diligence to alert judicial and tax authorities of this situation with the aim of requesting a more detailed forensic evaluation and thus being able to issue appropriate protection orders.

On December 31, the police forces had detected 7,008 children in vulnerable situations as a result of mistreatment of their mothers, 1,853 more than on the same date in 2020, representing an increase of 35.9%.

Of those 7,008 minors, 54 were at high risk and 962 were at medium risk.

When a woman reports gender-based violence, the agents proceed to assess the risk to which it is exposed (extreme, high, medium, low or unappreciated) through a form of several questions with which they try to anticipate to avoid future attacks on the victim, that is, the risk of recidivism of the aggressor.

This questionnaire also asks for the situation of the children. Based on the study of previous lethal cases, Interior included in the system indicators that warn of the possible risk to children and that are analyzed when the victim files a complaint.

Thus, the mother’s response to a series of guided questions serves to identify the cases in which the risk of a situation of vulnerability is detected as a potential danger for the children, whether of serious or deadly violence.

Ask for help

The 016 serves the victims of all violence against women. It is a free and confidential telephone that provides service in 53 languages ​​and leaves no trace on the bill. Information is also offered via email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es and counseling and psychosocial care through the WhatsApp number 600,000 016. In addition, minors can contact the ANAR telephone number 900202010. All resources against gender violence.