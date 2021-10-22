When we are inside our vehicles we believe that nobody is looking at us, but there are cameras and agents who watch us …

The driving distractions it is one of the main causes of road accidents. And it seems that we do not give much importance to it.

Many people are driving in their car on a lonely road, and they think that no one sees them. But the Civil Guard has helicopters, cameras and camouflaged vans, who catch thousands of drivers committing infractions.

As Noelia López tells us in Auto Bild, in her Control Campaign against Distractions at the wheel, which took place between September 16 and 22, Traffic officers made no less than 6,840 complaints for being distracted at the wheel:

📢Results # CampañaControlDistracciones 16-22 sept ➡️ 6,840 complaints and almost half, 2,930, for using the mobile while driving📵 ➡️ Buckle up while driving, wearing headphones, reading or handling papers or searching for objects, other frequent infractions📽️👇 pic.twitter.com/5vSUY6UuKF – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) October 1, 2021

Of those nearly 7,000 fines, nearly half, 2,930, were due to a distraction for using the mobile while driving.

Other actions inside the car that also carry a fine if you perform them when you are driving, are wearing headphones, reading or handling papers, and looking for objects in the glove compartment or other places.

As can be seen in the video of the tweet, some drivers carry out real atrocities while driving, such as reading documents leaning on the steering wheel itself, or using headphones with the mobile.

Although it seems like a couple of seconds to us, taking your eyes off the road is equivalent to dozens, even hundreds of meters driving blind.

Do a call while driving at 120 km / h is equivalent to close your eyes for 266 meters.

A wassap involves taking your eyes off the road for about 18 seconds, or a distance of 600 meters.

And on the highway, driving blind for meters can have deadly consequences.

The fine for distraction at the wheel is 100 euros without withdrawal of points, but use the mobile behind the wheel is a more serious sanction, amounting to 200 euros fine and withdrawal of 3 points from the card.

As with all penalties, they can be paid on the spot to reduce them by 50%.