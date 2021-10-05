The Pandora’s box that would sink Facebook, according to expert 1:38

(CNN Business) – Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who posted tens of thousands of pages of internal investigations and documents, said the social media company could “destroy” her for speaking out, but believes that “as long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is not liable to nobody”.

In his prepared testimony obtained by CNN on Monday before his appearance Tuesday before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, Haugen said: “I believe that what I did was right and necessary for the common good. but I know that Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me. “

Haugen added: “I came forward because I recognized a terrifying truth: hardly anyone outside of Facebook knows what goes on inside Facebook.”

Facebook declined to comment on Monday.

The 37-year-old former Facebook (FB) product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company revealed her identity during a segment of the “60 minutes” program that aired Sunday night. In that segment, he said that the documents show that Facebook knows that its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and disinformation, and that the company has tried to hide that evidence.

Facebook rejected the “60 minutes” report.

“Every day, our teams must balance protecting the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform in a safe and positive place,” Facebook spokeswoman Lena Pietsch said in a statement. to CNN Business immediately after the interview on “60 Minutes.”

“We continue to make significant improvements to address the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest that we encourage inappropriate content and do nothing is simply not true.”

Haugen started working at Facebook in 2019 after previously working for other tech giants, including Google and Pinterest.

“When we realized that the tobacco companies were hiding the damage they were causing, the government took action,” Haugen says in prepared remarks. “When we realized that cars were safer with seat belts, the government took action. And today, the government is taking action against companies that hide evidence about opioids. I implore you to do the same here.”

– Clare Duffy and Donie O’Sullivan contributed to this report