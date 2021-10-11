The oil from the fried foods that we use at home generates significant residues and contamination. Now we can transform it into soap, thanks to a Navarran company.

What do you do with used oil that no longer works? The civic and ecological thing is to take it to a recycling point, because it is quite polluting.

One liter of used oil can contaminate up to 1,000 liters of clean water. And billions of liters of oil are discarded every year around the world.

The Navarra company Almotech has the solution. After two years of development, it has created a kind of coffee maker of capsules that transform used oil into hand, garment or dishwasher soap, without generating waste. You can see it in this video:

It’s state-of-the-art, but it’s actually based on the earliest soap-making methods hundreds of years old, which used used oil to make it.

As Carlos Galán tells us in Business Insider, this machine, which is called after the company, Almotech, works with water and used oil from the fried foods that we discard at home.

To convert this oil into soap, you need to introduce two capsules.

One of them is in charge of saponification: contains a high concentration of reagent under tested conditions and proportions.

The machine removes the residues from the oil and, with saponification, turns it into soap. The second capsule is the one that provides aromas, textures, colors and properties.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

As we have commented, you can manufacture hand, dishwasher and laundry soap, liquid or tablet. With aromas of lemon and lime, aloe vera and lavender, among others.

All the user has to do is choose the type of soap he wants to create, using the specific capsule, and press a button.

One of the advantages of Almotech is that its capsules are biodegradable, and the process of transforming oil into soap does not generate waste. So it is a product 100% ecological.

Almotech users save having to take used oil to a recycling point, as well as buying hand, dishwasher or garment soap. Not to mention that that used oil will no longer pollute.

It remains for us to know, yes, the price of the capsules. But the green and recycling benefits it brings are a major incentive.

Almotech, the machine that turns used oil into soap, will go on sale on May 17 (Recycling Day), at a price of 195 euros.