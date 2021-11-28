On many occasions the public has witnessed how the impact of a novel can be further increased when a producer agrees to bring that story to the big screen. It is not uncommon for books to become films, and the clear example that these become profitable material for large producers to generate new content as novelists continue to publish books, are the texts of Stephen King.

Of course, in this sense too there is an enormous diversity of stories to adapt, and while some companies choose the lyrics that seem most advantageous to them, such as the renowned heroic, romantic or adventure franchises (The Lord of the rings, Harry Potter and the television adaptation of Bridgerton – 92%), deeper stories about human intimacy have also been given the opportunity to play with eroticism, as in the case of Spanish films The ages of Lulu (1990), directed by Bigas Luna, or Cardboard castles (2009) of Salvador Garcia Ruiz.

These last titles were given by the Spanish author Almudena Grandes, who has offered quite passionate characters, but also introspective and, beyond the stories that were brought to the screen, also explored the past of his country and recently the crisis of the present with his book Los Besos en el Pan (2005). However, the writer who has left an important legacy both in Spanish literature and cinema has died this morning.

According to what Cadena Ser reported (via ABC), the radio station with which the author collaborated on several occasions with her section Day by day, Grandes died at 61 years of age, and although an official report of the causes of his death has not been given, it is important to remember that only last month she herself confirmed that she had cancer. The author of I will call you Friday (1991) had just shared on her networks a conference entitled “Look at the World” that she gave during one of the celebrations of the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

In 1989 she was recognized with the “La Sonrisa Vertical” award thanks to Las Adades de Lulú, and it was from then on that she began to gain renown in literature as well as other awards years later such as the National Narrative Award in Spain. and the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Prize. One of the tapes that reached theaters thanks to his novels were The ages of Lulu under the direction of Bigas Luna (Jamón Jamón – 64%) with performances by Francesca Neri, Oscar Ladoire, María Barranco, Javier Bardem and Fernando Guillen.

He also highlighted Malena is a Name of Tango starring Ariadna Gil under the direction of Gerardo Herrero, Even if you do not know it from Juan Vicente Cordoba, inspired by a story in Models of a Woman, and Cardboard castles which was directed in 2009 by Salvador Garcia Ruiz. In addition, thanks to what his name and his creations have meant for Spanish cinema, Almudena Grandes she became honorary patron of the Academia de Cine Foundation.

Finally, the author was in the throes of a promising saga entitled Episodes of an endless war, to which the last book she published under the name of Frankenstein’s mother belongs. Rest in peace.