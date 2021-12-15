12/15/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

The Ferrari quarry driver in F2 Robert Schwartzman, He was the fastest at the end of the second day of post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The Russian was the only junior on the track, as the other teams lined up their youngsters on Monday. What’s more, Schwartzman has driven the only car of 2021, the Haas single-seater, as the rest of the teams have used ‘mule’ cars modified with the new 18-inch Pirelli tires that will equip the 2022 cars with the new Formula 1 sports regulations .

Shwartzman has closed the day with a chrono of 1: 25.348, almost half a second behind Lando Norris (McLaren). For its part, George Russell, at the wheel of the 2019 Mercedes W10, has commanded Wednesday morning session on his second day as an official Mercedes driver.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) have been two of the most active drivers in the Yas Marina tests. The Madrilenian, who finished the season with third place on the podium at the Abu Dhabi GP last Sunday, completed a total of 151 laps on the track with the Ferrari and finished sixth.

Getting those laps in 💪 @ Carlossainz55 #essereFerrari 🔴 # F1Testing pic.twitter.com/ZyRvnoggQY – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 15, 2021

Alonso, tenth in the 2021 World Cup, after two years away from the ‘big circus’, he has gone 148 laps to collect as much information as possible about the new Pirelli to transfer this data to the simulator during the winter. The Asturian has placed seventh in the test.

Last day of 2021! @Alo_oficial # F1Testing pic.twitter.com/FCFLl2EtSo – Alpine F1 Team (@ AlpineF1Team) December 15, 2021

During the tests in Abu Dhabi, McLaren has surprised by testing an LED light system on the rear wheel covers, both Tuesday with Ricciardo and Wednesday with Lando Norris. “It is just an idea to use the wheels also for marketing purposes, as a sponsor’s logo would appear or show any kind of message,” explained the Pirelli F1 boss, Mario Isola.

F1 | McLaren esegue test its a led luci system sui copriruota posteriori https://t.co/jzjJf37XYP – F1inGenerale (@ F1inGenerale_) December 15, 2021

The low season will definitely draw the curtain, although this Thursday many of its protagonists are cited at the Awards Gala of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). In February 2022, the new era of F1 will begin in the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​first stage of the preseason, from 23 to 25, together with Bahrain (March 11-13).

The times

Abu Dhabi test, day 2:

1. Robert Shwartzman (Haas VF-21) 1.25.348 (130 laps)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren MCL35M *) 1.25.809 (103 v)

3. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin AMR21 *) 1.26.379 (134 v)

4. George Russell (Mercedes W10 *) 1.26.404 (82v)

5. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri AT01 *) 1.26.451 (149 v)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari SF90 *) 1.26.706 (151 v)

7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine / Renault RS18 *) 1.26.940 (148 v)

8. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo C38 *) 1.27.850 (159 v)

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull RB15 *) 1.27.991 (118 v)

10. Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas VF-19 *) 1.28.622 (123 v)

* Cars modified for 18-inch Pirelli tire tests