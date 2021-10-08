10/08/2021 at 2:31 AM CEST

betfair

TURKEY GRAND PRIZE WINNER FEES

After two weeks off after the madness of the Russian Grand Prix, Formula 1 returns to Turkey without the World Cup winner being anything clear. This race was eliminated from the calendar for 2021 on up to two occasions, but the cancellations of the Canadian and Singapore Grand Prixes have finally allowed the return to a cursed circuit in the career of Fernando Alonso, who has been unable to win here with the best Renault, with McLaren in 2007 or Ferrari later. The Asturian has a pending account and the improvement of his latest results could elevate him to the podium to a tremendous quota of [20.00].

But before going crazy with large quotas, we are going with a World Cup that does not seem to have an owner. Verstappen minimized damage in Russia by finishing second in the race after starting last, while Hamilton won by taking the championship lead by two points over the Dutchman. Now the golden boy of Red Bull hopes to be able to turn the tables on a route that adapts to the characteristics of his Honda engine and that is reflected in a quota that gives the victory to [1.60] for the [2.15] That Hamilton is paid to be victorious like last year.

Put the asterisk on last year’s race knowing that Lance Stroll was poleman in changing circumstances of rain, while Hamilton managed to win by starting sixth. This year, if the film were to be repeated, the prize that Betfair gives us for it is quota [13.00], but of course who can think of such a big puncture of the favorites with the level of the championship.

It is a circuit that is prone to accidents despite its wide straights and that the safety car comes out is almost a tradition. For the talkers that the race is grouped behind the safety-car, it is paid to [1.40] in a type of bet that is practically a gift with people like Mazepin or Lafiti in contention.

We believe that Carlos Sainz has a good chance with his Ferrari after being a podium in Russia. That it is back in the drawer is listed at [8.00], as long as he is in the top six he gets to [1.60]. In that of the top-6 we wanted to look at Fernando Alonso who in three of the last five races has been in that position at quota [2.90]. We have a great motorsport weekend at the cursed circuit for Spain. We have never conquered Turkey. It’s about time.