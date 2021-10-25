10/25/2021

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) complained about the lack of uniformity of the criteria of the stewards of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) in the United States Grand Prix of Formula 1, in which he had to drop out on lap 51 of 56 to the circuit of the Circuit of the Americas due to a problem with his rear wing.

“The rear wing broke, I almost spun in the fast corner before the pits, fortunately I got to the pit, and we had to withdraw. It’s a shame because we were in the fight for the points with the top of (Kimmi) Raikkonen.” , said the Asturian in Dazn.

Good battles and way of the points still coming from behind. Much better pace today than in practice! Mexico, we are going for you 😍 Good battles today and on the fight for points starting from behind. Much better pace today than in practice! Mexico, we are going for you 😍 pic.twitter.com/FdVhcixSXM – Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 24, 2021

The two-time champion started the race from the penultimate position due to suspension after having changed the engine of his car and had several controversial duels with the Alfa Romeos, first with that of Kimi Raikkonen and, later, with that of the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

“We came to America to give a show and unfortunately we did not give a good image. Kimmi passed me on the outside on lap one and instead I had to return the position to Giovinazzi and he to me. There were three exactly the same incidents, two resolved in one way and another in another, and it was ten seconds with which I could have done ninth, “he declared.