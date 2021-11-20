11/20/2021 at 2:54 PM CET

.

The Real Sociedad B coach, Xabi Alonso, is confident that this Monday his team can reverse the poor results at home in the match against Girona and add their second victory in San Sebastián against the Catalan team, “who knows what he plays, he has experience and a great squad. “

“It has been a long time since we had the opportunity to give continuity to a victory. This competition is tough and it is costing us at home, but we are competing outside and we want to reverse that trend to play better in front of our fans and win against Girona,” he said. Alonso in his meeting with the press prior to the competition.

He recalled the good game that the Txuriurdin subsidiary played on the last day at El Molinón, which ended with victory, allowing them to reach the commitment against Girona “with good feelings for the good football” they did.

His rival, after a bad start, arrives in the middle of the recovery phase and is a difficult adversary who “is on the right track.” “But the streaks, both the good and the bad, are over,” said the Gipuzkoan coach, who hopes that this Monday’s game will be “an opportunity” to take “a joy” in Anoeta that they need.

He predicted a meeting similar to that of Molinón, since Sporting, like Girona, are teams “that recently were in the First Division, they also stayed close to going up and are playing well.” “It is going to be a difficult game, although we only think of ourselves and of achieving a good result in front of our fans at once,” he said.

Xabi Alonso does not know which players will be able to reinforce his squad among those who alternate the first team with the second, if Beñat Turrientes, Pacheco or Robert Navarro. He assured that “until Sunday” it will not be known who he will be able to count on.