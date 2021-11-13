11/13/2021

On at 17:12 CET

Fernando Alonso has led the second free practice session of the Brazilian Grand Prix, while the suspense continues over the decision of the FIA ​​stewards regarding the more than probable sanction of Lewis Hamilton, who failed yesterday the technical checks after being the fastest in qualifying for the sprint race to be held tonight (8:30 pm) and which will determine the starting order on Sunday.

The morning was intense at the FIA ​​offices at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, after the stewards detected yesterday a configuration failure in the car of Hamilton. With DRS activated and open top wing, the maximum distance between the 2 rear wing elements should be 85mm. The English one was superior. Safe sanction, regulation in hand. But at the last minute the surprise jumped. When Hamilton himself already assumed that he would be disqualified (He even deleted a tweet about it on his social networks), it was announced that the decision was postponed until this Saturday and that the Commissioners would also call Max Verstappen to testify, after videos appeared in which the World Cup leader was seen touching the Mercedes in the parc fermé. Something that is totally prohibited.

In the end Practice 2 has started without there being any decision yet. Mercedes has reported that the rear wing of Lewis hamilton It was different from the one inspected yesterday, which is still in the possession of the FIA. The Englishman has taken the session calmly and Verstappen, who seemed very calm, dominated for many minutes, until Fernando Alonso took the lead in the timesheets (1’11 “238), with Red Bull at 8 tenths and Bottas and Esteban Ocon more than 1 second. An ‘unreal’ result taking into account the differences between the performance of the single-seaters of Verstappen and Bottas and the Alpine of Alonso and Or with.