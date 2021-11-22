11/22/2021 at 06:30 CET

Fernando Alonso has added his first podium since 2014, the 98th of his F1 racing career, giving Alpine second of the season. With an enormous performance, the Spaniard achieved a result that seemed unthinkable upon arrival in Qatar and in which he laid his foundations with a great qualifying on Saturday and an excellent pace in the race.

Spectacular career that of Fernando Alonso, who achieved the best grid position since returning to Formula One. The fifth place in qualifying was improved on the grid due to sanctions, starting third and placing second after beating Gasly at the exit.

7 years, 3 months and 22 days have passed between Alonso’s last two podiums in Formula 1 (Hungary 2014 – Qatar 2021), the second longest interval between podiums after Álex Wurz (7 years, 9 months and 11 days between Great Britain 1997 and USA 2005).

Hamilton wins and tightens the world cup

Lewis hamilton He has achieved the seventh victory of the season at the Qatar GP, the 102nd of his sporting career and has scratched some important points from Max Verstappen, who after losing five places on the grid due to a suspension finished second after a brilliant comeback.

With two races remaining for the tightest, most competitive and even championship to end the difference between the two contenders for the title has been reduced from 14 to 8 points.