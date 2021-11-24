11/24/2021 at 4:23 PM CET

Fernando Alonso He gave his fans a joy on Sunday when he achieved his first Formula 1 podium in Qatar in the last seven years. And this Wednesday he added another pleasant surprise by announcing that he will stay in the World Cup until 2023, at least.

This has been stated in the official Formula 1 podcast, Beyond the grid ‘: “Oh yes, I will be and even if the car is not good. My plan is to be at least two or three more years in the championship, “he revealed.

The two-time world champion (2005-2006) remains determined to attempt a third round of the world title, taking advantage of the momentum of the new F1 regulations starting next season and warns that he will give everything to achieve it: “I am looking forward to a third championship and I will do what is in my power and even more in the coming years, “he says.

“Once my time in Formula 1 is over it would mean a lot in terms of a legacy, on how to always push to the limit, how to find excellence in the things you do, have high discipline in how you run and in the way you approach the competition “, he adds Ferdinand.

“It is not that I am desperate to get it and that it will change my whole career or my way of seeing sport. As I said before, I am a competitive person. In everything I do. It does not matter if you are 19 years old or 42 or 43 years old. It is a way of life and a complete dedication to the sport. That would probably be the most important thing if I win the third title, that legacy and that message for future generations, “he says. Alonso, who at 40 is shown this season that he has a ‘rope’ for a while.