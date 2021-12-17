12/17/2021 at 17:50 CET

Although Max Verstappen was the main protagonist at the FIA ​​Gala held in Paris this Thursday night, Fernando Alonso it also had its share of glory. And is that his defense on Lewis hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix it was recognized as ‘Best Sports Action of the Year’.

The award to Alonso, based on the result of the fan vote, it outperformed the other two finalist maneuvers: the spectacular exit of Johan kristofferson in the World Rallycross and the 68 meter jump of Adrien Fourmaux in the World Rally Championship.

“The Action of the Year award celebrates the most spectacular moments of the last year of racing and is the only award of the night voted on by racing fans around the world. In 2021, fans favored Alpine driver and world champion Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard received recognition for his battle with Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix, “the FIA ​​statement said.

🏆 # FIAPrizeGiving2021 – The #FIAActionoftheYear award, voted by motor sport fans via social media, celebrates the most spectacular actions from across FIA Championships throughout the year. Thank you for that unforgettable moment @alo_official @ F1 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/CrZlVq2wEr – FIA (@fia) December 16, 2021

Alonso could not attend the gala, since this weekend he is participating in a karting test in Dubai, but he sent a video thank you message: “Hello everyone! Sorry for not being able to be there with you, but thank you very much for the award. It was a very intense battle, so I’m happy that the fans liked it as much as we liked it on the track. See you very soon. Enjoy the night, “he said.

The action in question was the defense that Alonso made against Hamilton at the Hungaroring and that ended up being worth Alpine and his teammate Esteban Ocon the only victory of the season for the team. Keep in mind that Ferdinand, wearing worn hard tires, managed to brake Hamilton, which was 2 seconds faster per lap with new medium tires on his Mercedes.