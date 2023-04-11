also the worst of days

Have you ever wondered what the year of all time was? Worst day ever? Many moments can come to our head and determine those bitter drinks, such as world wars, pandemics, the worst economic crises. Science has taken it upon itself to answer these questions.

According to a report published on the website of Snail Radioa study carried out by American researchers was in charge of answering the first question: what was the worst year of all?

year 536

The year 536 after Christ would be listed as the worst year of all time. It was the historian and Harvard professor, Michael McCormick, who provided the details of the environmental events of that time.

After studying 20 centuries of calamities in Europe, the expert concluded in the journal Science that the year 536 “was the beginning of one of the worst periods, if not the worst” to be alive.

In 536, summer temperatures were between 1.5 °C and 2.5 °C, something that currently only occurs in winters in areas closer to the northern and southern hemispheres. This situation generated the coldest decade in the last 2,300 years, causing crops to fail and, therefore, famine and conflicts among the population.

Illustration – Year 536

The historian adds that the climatic events coincided with a mysterious fog that shrouded Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia in darkness, day and night for 18 months, with several years of global cooling, generated by the eruption of a volcano that was not identified.

This climate crisis spread to China, where cold temperatures, droughts, famine and the death of many people were recorded. Furthermore, some historians believe that this situation contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire.

worst day ever

The date is not fully determined, but there was a day when the Earth was a true hell for the first beings: 74 thousand years ago, the Toba catastrophe and the eruption of its supervolcano were recorded.

Illustrative image of what the Toba eruption would have looked like from space.

As explained by a report, a supervolcano is a volcano, but much more powerful, much more dangerous, much more powerful. It is a volcano, but multiplied by 100 or by 1,000. In this case, the Toba supervolcano, in Indonesia, erupted and caused the so-called worst day of humanity.

The eruption ejected some 2,800 cubic kilometers of rock, ash and gases. It was so strong that it tore a hole 100 kilometers long and 35 kilometers wide in the earth and destroyed everything within a 140 kilometer radius. Many human beings died that day and many more during the following months.

In addition, the eruption of this volcano caused a very large climate change, much faster and much worse than the current one. Thousands of animal and plant and tree species went extinct and the flare caused global temperatures to drop for a decade, with an atmosphere polluted by toxic gases.