Allisson lozz, the former actress who won the hearts of her fans, broke the hearts of her followers after revealing that around 30 years old she would go blind, due to vision problems that she presented since she was a child. It was just for this reason that his companion, Altair Jarabo, assured that he wanted to meet again with the exactriz.

In accordance with Lozz, went to his 18 years that they revealed to him that at very young age would go blind due to the vision problems that she presented since she was a child.

“They told me that my cornea was very bad and that I would not be able to endure the surgery and that I needed treatments to strengthen the horny or at 30 [años] so so I was going to go blind and yes, I can see that I am already going half blind, “said the ex-actress.

Altair and Allisson they created a strong friendship bond after co-starring in the soap opera To hell with the handsome Y In the name of love; However, after announcing her retirement, Allisson walked away from everything and everyone who linked her to television, including Altair.

When the newlywed found out about the evil she suffered Allisson lozzHe assured that he would try to talk to her. After the significance that the news took, Allisson clarified everything about whether or not he will lose his sight.

“No, I’m not going blind. It seemed that way, [eso] they told me when I was 18, but technology has already advanced so I’m super content. Altair has not contacted me, I suppose he was scared because they told him that, but no, I am very well and very excited, “the ex-actress clarified.

Allisson Lozz confesses a harsh TRUTH about her fellow soap operas

Allisson Lozz caused controversy again for his statements about what his life was like when he dedicated to being an actress, and now he even revealed some secrets of his ex-mates.

The young woman who retired from the world of show business to focus on her religion and her family, found a new lifestyle selling beauty products by catalog. And, on more than one occasion, he accepted that he is doing much better financially now than when he worked for Televisa.

Recently, he took to his social networks to chat with his followers and affiliates, and there she pointed out that when she was still an actress she received a check with which she barely was enough to live a day.

“I supported my family, I supported my mother and my three brothers, so yes, we do not have the great thing, that is, we did not even have a car of the year, we paid rent and all my colleagues at that time they paid rent. Maybe they feel sorry for saying it, that’s why I prefer not to talk much about them, but really my friends, all my colleagues, many to date continue to pay rent. There is nothing wrong with paying rent, but it is not like what the dream of being an artist tells them, he declared.

In addition, she declared that it was very complicated because the environment forced her to carry certain lifestyle, and everything he earned was going to be able to cover those commitments and appearances.

Allison added that her salary It was not a small thing, but it was not a very large amount to give him to lead a luxurious life and more comfortable for everyone. That is why he now prefers his new job, in which she can feel secure in her income, and enjoy her family because she does not have bosses or schedules.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs