Altair Jarabo and Marlene Favela They were two stars who gained popularity and fans in the early 2000s, when their fame was huge; However, as time went by, both of them “faded” until they practically disappeared from the world of entertainment, although last year they revived thanks to your talent and dedication.

Altair Jarabo won, once again, the hearts of his followers with the cute photos in which she was seen very much in love with her now husband; during your wedding. Through your account Instagram showed images in which she appeared in her wedding dress, along with her French husband.

Related news

The actress ignited social networks with the celebration of her wedding with businessman Frédéric García, and it was a luxurious party. The famous for soap operas like Beat heartbreak, In the name of love or Abyss of passion got married in one of the capitals more romantic: Paris.

Altair wore a amazing white dress sequined and form-fitting, allowing her to show off her spectacular figure.

Altair Jarabo at his wedding, ‘revived’ on his social networks PHOTO IG altairjarabo

Altair Jarabo at his wedding, ‘revived’ on his social networks PHOTO IG altairjarabo

Altair Jarabo returns to telenovelas in Mexico: PHOTO

Altair announced his return at Mexican soap operas and the project is nothing more and nothing less than Warrior heart, so you have decided to start the year full of energy and resting on the beach, where he showed off his body to his followers.

The 35-year-old interpreter set fire Instagram with his plus recent publication, where she appears wearing a sexy yellow bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

Just two days after uploading that image, you already have almost 200 thousand reactions, and hundreds of comments praising his great figure. Happy New Year, he limited himself to writing in his description the original Mexico City, because with the photo it is enough to realize how well he is having the start 2022.

Marlene Favela returned to stay, joins Altair Jarabo’s project

Marlene favela had a extraordinary year and is that the 2021 marked his return at TV soaps and now the unforgettable wild cat will share a project with Marlene Favela, let’s talk about Warrior heart.

It should be noted that Marlene broke it on the soap opera The soulless where he played Leticia Lagos de Toscano.

Marlene Favela PHOTO IG marlenefavela

The soulless, the project that REVIVED his career

After his return to the TV, Marlene favela left the soap opera The soulless. It was in August that the actress finished her recordings in Mexico.

“Yesterday I said goodbye to one of the most beautiful projects of my life. I take the best of every moment. Goodbye my darling Leticia Lagos, Giving you life was a pleasure and I’m going to miss you ”, was part of the message that the actress expressed in her account Instagram.

He also thanked his colleagues and the producer Jose Alberto Castro for the opportunity and coexistence. In social networks he has shared images with Livia Brito, José Ron and Marjorie de Sousa, some of his colleagues from recording.

Marlene favela I played the mother of Jose Ron in the soap opera and Livia brito also appreciated the work of the actress with what silenced the rumors.

Marlene Favela and her photos on Instagram PHOTO IG prensa_danna

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs