At 35 years of age, Mexican actress Altair Jarabo has become one of the most beloved stars on the small screen for her undeniable talent and beauty in each of her performances.

Both villain and protagonist, Jarabo is reminded of roles in productions such as “Por Amar sin ley”, “In the name of love” and “To hell with the handsome men”, but now he is on hiatus.

Since the star decided to join his life with that of the businessman of French origin, Frederic García, his life has taken a 180º turn for what he has now made his life in the city of lights.

And it is right at the top of international fashion, where the Mexican actress has become quite a fashionista because she never ceases to amaze with each of the outfits she shares through her social networks.

The actress wears a figure of heart attack. Photo: IG / altairjarabo

The Mexican continuously shares with her more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram what her life is like in the French capital, where she already wears the most exclusive brands in the world.

However, the star has always been characterized as a true fashionista and a few months after spring, here we leave you the skirt with which the actress dazzles with her statuesque figure.

It is a skirt with a straight cut and flare, as the star opted for a garment in black with embossed white polka dots along with a tight muscular one, which stylizes her figure.

The actress has shared on more than one occasion that it is one of her favorite clothes, as she has always been characterized by showing off her well-shaped legs in sight.

A straight skirt with flare is a good option to stylize the figure. Photo: IG / altairjarabo

Altaír opted for a garment that helps her define her curves very well, since the design of a loose skirt, made of light fabric with a bit of flight but with a key detail to mark.

The miniskirt begins with its cut at the waist and falls down, which emphasizes the central area of ​​the body, and adds a touch of elongated the torso and helps to stylize your features.

Altair Jarabo’s Secret

It should be noted that the famous actress has always had a heart attack figure, which she always boasts in tiny and tight clothes that she shares through her social networks.

The actress has made this type of skirts one of her favorites. Photo: IG / altairjarabo

However, the star has some secrets in the clothes she wears, as they help her to stylize her figure and expose her physical attributes, which comply with the fashion compensation law.

This law stipulated by great designers, aims to use a loose and loose garment together with another tight one to balance, regardless of whether it is the lower or higher.

And as a true lover of French fashion who always adds style with accessories, as well as small hanging bags in bright colors with some touches such as chains and even glasses with caramel-colored lenses, they finish composing a simple but modern look.

