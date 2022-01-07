Last year 2021, was one of the best in the life of the famous actress of Mexican origin Altair Jarabo, as she was able to unite her life with that of the French businessman, Frédéric García.

Their wedding was worthy of royalty, as it became one of the most luxurious events in the life of the 35-year-old actress, and little by little she has shared some details of her new life.

However, the actress assured that she was enjoying this new stage in her life, but that she does not rule out returning to the world of acting and her native country, something that her husband has always supported.

It should be noted that the star has been widely criticized for the great age difference between her and the businessman, since he is 18 years older than the Mexican actress.

But she has been in charge of ignoring those who have dared to point out their relationship, because she herself has assured that this age difference is what has made her romance triumph.

“I have not read the truth, but I can tell you that this difference makes me very happy. [Frédéric] He is a man with a lot of experience, who amuses me a lot and who treats me like a lady ”.

After giving the “yes, I accept”, the young actress has decided to return to work through the front door and with a new look, which has been a success in social networks.

New look

After her marriage and a romantic honeymoon, 2022 is the year that the Mexican star has chosen to return to the telenovela forums after tasting the honeys of love and her luxurious life on the old continent.

Jarabo took to his Instagram account to share his new look change after several years of showing off long and beautiful blonde hair, and his fans have not missed the moment to applaud how good he looks.

Through the famous image platform, Altair shared the new color of his hair, as he returned to copper tones, since he opted for a mixed tone between red and orange.

The actress returned to the color red. Photo: IG / altairjarabo

“New Year, new project, new hair …” was the text that accompanied an image of herself while showing off her new appearance with a white background behind.

But that was not all, because the star also shared the whole process through her InstaStories, and thousands of fans have confirmed how good that look is, because on some occasion she had already worn it like that.

New project

This new look change goes hand in hand with his return to telenovelas, since his new appearance is part of the character he will play for Salvador Mejía’s telenovela, “Corazón guerrero”.

It was in an interview for the famous People magazine in Spanish, where the Mexican shared how excited she is about returning to the small screen, to her country and feeling close to her audience again.

“I am happy to return to my work, my arena and my activity. Some thought I was contemplating retiring but nothing like that … “, said the star of” For loving without law. ”

After two years of pause in his artistic career, Jarabo is going to return hand in hand with a first-class cast, such as: Alejandra Espinoza, Rodrigo Guirao, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Gaby Spanic and Sabine Moussier.

