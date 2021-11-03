The wireless headphones They have ended up beating the cable classics. The implementation of a small technology, capable of offering several hours of playback and without compromising quality, has managed to fill the market with interesting proposals.

After the gap opened by Apple in 2016 with its AirPods, of which they have just launched their third generation, many companies have started to imitate them or develop their own. That is to say, you don’t need to spend a lot to get compliant headphones that offer good sound quality. Are you accompanying us to discover which are the most interesting proposals on Amazon?

Alternatives to AirPods that you should consider

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

This manufacturer is characterized by giving their creations a distinctive touch. In this case we find the second evolution of its base headphones, offering a good response to the touch with the fingers, which manages to interrupt playback or perform more functions. At full load they offer 5 hours of playback, and all for a small price, 27 euros. If you budget is tight, this option is very interesting.

JBL Tune 225 TWS

With a design clearly inspired by the AirPods, the well-known manufacturer JBL launches headphones of a higher range. In this case it is a model capable of offering excellent sound quality for the price they have, which is € 60. You can choose from a wide range of colors, although in that case the price varies. As a plus, they include 3 pairs of ear pads and a charging cable. Some wireless headphones to consider.

Samsung Galaxy Buds +

The Korean firm has managed to put its headphones at a high level, with a particular format that makes them very discreet. Although its price may seem high, € 120, it is about un product that offers a great response, It offers a wireless charging system and a very balanced sound. To top it off, noise cancellation and IPX4 water resistance. A great combination.

Jabra Elite 75t

They may not be a very well known brand, but they are worth what they cost, 141 euros. Degree of protection IP55 resistant to the elements against dust and water. 4 built-in microphones, long-lasting battery, possibility of equalization thanks to its app … With a clear orientation for those who like to practice sports while listening to music, these headphones are a good alternative to the new AirPods, costing € 50 less .

As you can appreciate, you don’t have to spend that much to get quality wireless headphones. Although Apple opened the gap for this pocket gadget, now there is a very wide range from which to choose, best of all, it is adapted to any type of pocket.