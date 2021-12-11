The world has radically changed, now the trend is towards technological advancement and innovation in all areas and this has also affected the economy, the way money is understood, the need to access currencies more easily and the ease of making transactions.

Before, it was common to have a traditional bank account and keep the money there in a centralized and controlled by the government. At present, this has changed, people have demanded a new order and this is mediated by the use of cryptocurrencies. The decentralized, accessible and less rigorous is the present and the future of humanity.

In the framework of evolution and digitization, cryptocurrencies have found a very important place. They are now being used more and more to make payments, investments and transactions of different styles. Already the first country in the world has accepted bitcoin as a legal tender and progress is just beginning.

It is estimated that very soon cryptocurrencies will be able to be used to make payment for services and that bitcoin can become a much more valuable asset than gold. Although all this seems like a project rather than a reality, this could be about to happen. Every day important steps are taken in the crypto market and the future the promising one.

Cryptocurrencies have much more to give

Although at the time of this publication the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not at their maximum, there is still a lot of potential. This, contrary to what different market analysts assure that the definitive fall of the crypto market is approaching.

It should be noted that this year has been one of very important falls and rises. In 2021 Tesla made its first major investment in bitcoin and announced that it would accept payments with bitcoin. Shortly after eliminating this possibility, China banned cryptocurrencies and mining, but also El Salvador turned Bitcoin into a currency that citizens can use to make all kinds of purchases.

Cryptocurrency mining is evolving. After the mining migration from China, miners have sought new destinations to establish farms, the United States has been the preferred place, specifically in greener states, with cheaper energy prices and with much less restrictive regulatory attitudes.

And while cryptocurrencies continue to be a target for scammers, there is still potential. In terms of criminal activities, it is estimated that several billion dollars have been lost in scams, crypto thefts and similar activities. And although the number of illegal activities has grown this year, security standards have also increased.

The projection is positive

The crypto market has had a lot of naysayers. These ensure that the value of cryptocurrencies is not real, that it is only a bubble and when it explodes, the value of cryptocurrencies will reach 0. Although this is a theory, they are also the most positive and despite the negative aspects , the cryptocurrency market capitalization continues to exceed $ 2 trillion.

Right now, and although cryptocurrencies do not have their highest value, they are at a very important point and with a fairly wide possibility of growth. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency proposition is undeniably interesting. What is proposed is a decentralized system with greater efficiency, equality and that can be used worldwide, which would solve the problems when carrying out international transactions.

At this time the growth projections of cryptocurrencies have changed, recently it was estimated that bitcoin could reach $ 90,000 by the end of the year. Although there is still some time to finish 2021, the mark may have been reduced a bit, but it is still quite optimistic.

And although 2021 has been a year of ups and downs, in general it could be said that it has been a very good year for cryptocurrencies. During this period bitcoin has been able to experience unmatched highs, Ethereum has also followed this trend, in addition to the inclusive regulatory interest is greater. Several countries are not viewing cryptocurrencies as an enemy, at least not entirely, and they are betting on innovation.

The claim that the economy of the future is digital is true. Even if regulators and banks are trying to resist change, at some point it will be inevitable to join in on the innovation. And now, with the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the process has accelerated much more. Soon, everything related to the economy, banks and money will be much more automated, cryptographic and accessible. From now on we will have an economy for all and that meets the needs of users.