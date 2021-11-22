Sony has released a new video that explains the details and decisions that were faced when creating the PlayStation 5 console. Mike Cerny is responsible for telling us how the console is built.

PlayStation 5 is the best-selling next-generation console of the moment. With stunning graphics and a growing catalog, many have decided to buy it.

That task is far from easy, given that there have been stock problems since its launch. It is very difficult to find the Sony console in a store and when they are replaced they are usually reserved. The semiconductor shortage problem, coupled with high demand, has meant that not many can have Sony’s machine gracing their living room.

Despite this, they have sold several million machines and have released a new video in which they talk about the creation of the console. We leave it right here:

Mike Cerny is in charge of telling us how the structure and materials of PlayStation 5 were decided. For those who do not know, Cerny is from one of the video game creators who has been in business the longest, having worked on Marble Madness (1984), the Crash Bandicoot saga or the latest Spiderman games.

During the video they show us the reason for the choice of SSD memories and how its implementation improved the speed and compression of the titles. This is also due to the GPU, which is much more powerful, allowing greater data transmission.

Graphics improvements are also discussed. From Epic’s new graphics engine, which focuses on the small details; to the Ray Tracing, which offers us a much more realistic lighting that improves the scenes we see during our games.

Sony has confirmed that the new PlayStation will be called “PlayStation 5”, as well as other interesting data that two of the most responsible for the console have revealed in a recent interview. Therefore, we offer you the 5 PS5 keys that we know right now.

The graphic aspect is at a very high level, but the sound field is not far behind. The 3D audio system they use is based on their own chips and they allow us to hear everything from any direction. Terrain, inclement weather, and enemy attacks have a very detailed treatment.

Finally, your controller uses a adaptive triggers that get us more into the game. They were looking for that feeling of knowing if you are running out of bullets and they have succeeded on both sides of the command.

These explanations only make us long teeth. The console still looks very good, but there are still far fewer than those in demand on the market. We will have to keep waiting for more to arrive or for a more powerful review to come out, which is not unreasonable.