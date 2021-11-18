11/18/2021 at 1:29 PM CET

Dove Esteban

The crisis in Madrid worsens because it does not abate. And as long as the levels of confrontation do not decrease, different positions coincide, the problem becomes more entrenched. Casado’s environment reiterates its position: there is a calendar to hold the congresses, the one in Madrid will not go ahead and whoever wants to will be able to appear in the primaries. And although they do not trust any type of truce, they do not hide their tiredness in the face of the Puerta del Sol strategy, which involves continuing to demand the leadership of the PP as soon as possible (the weekend he said that “internal democracy & rdquor; should also arrive to the party in Madrid), tightening the rope with the direction and maintaining an intense media agenda.

The PP lives low hours. The national leadership maintains the premise of “endure & rdquor; the stake of the Madrid crisis and keep absolute silence on the book of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, who has caused a true schism within the parliamentary group. The harshest criticisms are directed at the Secretary General, Teodoro García Egea, whom he accuses of having a “testosteronic & rdquor; permanent, and Pablo Casado, of whom he points out a continuous need to look good with everyone. But, according to parliamentary sources, “What has hurt the most & rdquor; within Congress it is the definition he makes of many fellow seats, whom he directly defines as henchmen of the popular leadership.

In some cases with names and surnames and, in others, revealing conversations of WhatsApp and imitating the expressions that some write to congratulate García Egea after his interventions. “They are habitual comments, of encouragement or of recognition. And nobody likes to read them in a book, while they call you ball& rdquor ;, complain from the parliamentary group, adding that “there are many other groups & rdquor; in which Álvarez de Toledo is not there and they talk about many other things.

The isolation of the deputy for Barcelona has grown over time. The group went through a difficult stage under its spokesperson. Many deputies always valued his intelligence in the rostrum, but they saw him as a very complicated character and suffered the discomfort of continuous controversy. “He left the group broken and now he’s wanted to blow it up again & rdquor;says another experienced parliamentarian. The reproaches about her lack of activity as a deputy, the very scarce agenda, meetings, and attendance at committees also increase. Even the lack of mobilization with the most important issues in his constituency. “The expansion of El Prat is a recent issue that is very important. And where was she? & Rdquor ;, some deputies wonder.

The parliamentary group has been in shock with the book. Most of the leaders consulted, as well as in the national leadership, claim “they have not read it & rdquor ;. But no one hides that the photographs of some pages have been found in all communication channels. The discomfort is a lot and every day of the week it gets worse. At the top, however, they insist on turning the page with the conviction that it is a “relief & rdquor; or a “reckoning & rdquor; so alone seek notoriety. A leading role, they say, that he lost a long time ago. “And that would never have been achieved if I had not written all those atrocities. So we’re not going to help him sell books & rdquor ;, ditch.

That is why they do not want to give more publicity to the sanction that it will end up having for having skipped the voting discipline last week, when it did not support the institutional renewal agreed between the PP and the Government. The internal procedure is now open and will take a few weeks to resolve, as El Periódico de España has learned. But it will end in a financial fine. In any case, the export parliamentary voice has only had public support so far. And it was that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In Puerta del Sol they insist on not amplifying that defense, but the president of the Community said this Wednesday on television that “Cayetana had always defended the values ​​of the PP & rdquor; and that what he reflects in his book are “personal opinions”. “He goes out to support his values ​​while in a book he gives birth to the entire party & rdquor ;, some leaders with a seat in Congress agreed, without hiding their anger with the attitude of the Madrid leader.

In Genoa they do not want to comment on Ayuso’s words either, but they do believe that these days “Everyone will be portrayed & rdquor;. And they give as an example that the president’s television interview coincided with a breakfast by Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, president of the Junta de Castilla y León, in Madrid, which Ayuso missed. Yes, Almeida was the host as mayor of the capital.

To that, they add, it adds, the attitude “against the tide & rdquor; in all matters important to the leadership. “When we asked not to open the internal melon, he proclaimed his intention to preside over the PP in Madrid. Now we say that we will not talk about the book and the only one who comes out to talk about Cayetana is her again & rdquor ;, summary.

Pre-election drums in Andalusia

To the permanent pulse with Madrid and the crisis opened by Álvarez de Toledo’s book are added the pre-electoral drums in Andalusia. An audio from the vice president of the Board, Juan Marín (Citizens), revealed by the ‘Cadena SER’ in which he affirmed that the regional government has no real will to approve budgets in the last year of the legislature, has made Vox stage the total breakup that has been applying for a long time. Also the PSOE closes the door to any type of agreement on the public accounts. And, although the extension of the Budgets was the main scenario considered, the latest events make the options of the electoral advance appear.

Marín himself has accused Genoa of leaking that audio, recorded by one of his deputies a few months ago. In the popular leadership they defend themselves between ironies that “everything is fault & rdquor; always from the national leadership. “Marín has the problem for having said something like this & rdquor;, settle. In the middle of all this, the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, will be re-elected president of the PP of his community this weekend in Granada. A conclave that follows that of Castilla-La Mancha, and that confirmed the depth of the crisis between Ayuso and Genoa.

In Puertollano (Ciudad Real) Moreno already insisted on the need for the Madrid pulse to be resolved with an agreement and a single list. A position shared by other barons such as Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. Above all, they say in their surroundings, because of the damage it is already causing to the formation.