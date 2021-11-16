11/16/2021 at 08:30 CET

The Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata, scored a key goal against Sweden to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and He has entered among the top 10 historical scorers of the national team with a total of 23 goals, the same as Sergi Ramos.

The Madrilenian, who is one of the most criticized names in the Spanish team, He was the hero of the national team at the La Cartuja Stadium with a goal in the final stretch that leaves Spain as one of the first teams to win the ticket to the next World Cup event..

The former Real Madrid player, tied with Sergio Ramos, already appears in a ranking made up of: Álvaro Morata (23), Alfredo Di Stefano (24), Emilio Butragueño (26), Fernando Morientes (27), Fernando Hierro (29), David Silva (35), Fernando Torres (38), Raúl González (44) and David Villa (59).

The fourth best scoring average in the top 10

Morata has a total of 23 goals in 50 appearances and registers 0.46 goals per game, the fourth best average of the players who make up the top 10 positions in the table of all-time top scorers. Only Alfredo Di Stefano (0.74), David Villa (0.64) and Fernando Morientes (0.57) add a higher record.

The attacker has left Julio Salinas behind, with 22 goals, with his goal against Sweden, as I did previously with Míchel (21), Telmo Zarra (20), Pedro (17), Isidro Lángara (16), Pirri (16), Xabi Alonso (16), Santillana (15), Santi Cazorla (15), Cesc Fábregas (15), or Luis Suárez (14).