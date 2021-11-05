11/05/2021 at 19:32 CET

Artur Lopez

Juventus intends to get rid of Álvaro Morata at the end of the striker loan period. The Italian team is determined to turn the page in light of the Spanish international’s discreet scoring figures. Failing that, the Turin entity He will go all out for Dusan Vlahovic, whom Fiorentina is looking for after breaking up negotiations for the renewal.

Morata has been unable, for the moment, to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo, after the sale of the Portuguese to Manchester United. In 13 official matches this season, the striker has accumulated 3 goals and an assist, records that have a direct impact on the irregularity of Juventus in Serie A. Allegri’s team occupies ninth place in the championship, with 15 points and 16 behind the leader, Napoli.

Juventus have adopted the habit of hunting down all the talents that stand out at Fiorentina. As a living sample of this custom, the recent signings of Chiesa and Bernardeschi, both mainstays of the group violate in different seasons. On this occasion, the ‘bianconero’ box has the point in favor of the player’s will, according to ‘Tuttosport’.

Vlahovic wants to sign for Juve

Although from ‘Sky Sport’ they point to an ongoing negotiation of the viola set with Arsenal, the Italian newspaper affirms that Vlahovic’s intention is to sign with the Turin team. The possibility that he will remain in the Fiore is remote, since the divorce between the president of the club and the agents of the forward forces his sale. The entity already rejected 60 million euros plus 10 in variables by Atlético in the summer, and does not plan to part with its franchise player for less than 80 ‘kilos’.

For its part, ‘Tuttosport’ assures that “not a hat-trick of the Spanish could change the plans of the bianconeri”. Precisely, Morata will have the opportunity to redeem himself this Saturday, November 6, in a duel in the Italian League against Fiorentina. Juve has already disbursed 20 million for the two-year loan of the former Real Madrid striker, and not within the Turin club they are not willing to pay the remaining 35 million for acquiring him permanently.