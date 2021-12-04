Lucero, the america bride, returns to its origins and is that after ten years Withdrawal from soap operas the singer returns to television and the best thing is that it will be from the hand of Fernando Colunga, Do you want to know what your project will be? Stay and then we will tell you if it will be I am your Owner 2 or what soap opera they will record.

The iconic couple soap opera appeared in melodramas such as: I am your master, released in 2010; Dawn, released in 2005; Tomorrow is Forever, premiered in 2008 and now returns to the small screen, although not everything is what it seems because although Televisa confirmed his return; the reality is that it is a broadcast.

Just as you read it, I am your master 2 will not arrive despite the fact that on television they begin to melodramas arise with a chance for a “second season. Yet the period drama, Dawn Yes, it will return to the home of the Mexicans next year at a very competitive schedule.

Lucero in ‘Alborada’ PHOTO IG luceromexico

Where, when and at what time to see the return of LUCERO to television?

In accordance with Televisa, The melodrama will begin on January 17, 2022, exactly at 2:30 p.m. on the The stars.

Dawn was starred by bright Star and Fernando Colunga; This became one of the most successful productions of Carla estrada and it broke all the audience levels of both the television station and its competition; now bright Star You will not only captivate with your voice, but also with your acting.

Did Lucero cheat on Mijares with Fernando Colunga?

The chemistry between both actors is undeniable and it was precisely because of the sparks that came out of the screen that made one doubt if in fact bright Star and Fernando Colunga did not maintain a secret relationship and you have to remember that in his first production together, the singer was still married to Manuel Mijares.

Well, it was until 2011 when the singers announced that their marriage, one of the most envied in the world of entertainment, was ending.

Although BEWARE, it was all about rumors because in an interview with Univisión, Lucero explained that their relationship was always work:

“It counts a lot to have a coworker how is Fernando, we work very comfortably together, an acting couple who speaks the same language as you, who has respect, who has professionalism“.

