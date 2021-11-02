11/02/2021 at 09:20 CET

EP

The founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, remains the first fortune in Spain, with a net worth of 67,000 million euros, followed by his daughter Sandra Ortega and from President of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino. All three top the list of the 100 great national fortunes made by ‘Forbes’ magazine.

For yet another year, the Spanish Forbes list is headed by the owner of 60% of Inditex, whose fortune, 10 billion more than that of 2020, is equivalent to that of the next 52 millionaires in the ranking.

In fact, This week Ortega has expanded his fortune, by entering 646.8 million euros this Tuesday for the second and last remuneration of the year that the Galician firm will pay to its shareholders, bringing in a total of 1,293.6 million euros this year.

In this way, the leadership of the majority shareholder of Inditex remains firm and with better results than last year, marked by the pandemic and in which his fortune was 6,000 million lower than that of 2019.

Behind the founder of Inditex is his daughter Sandra, the only woman in the top five positions on the list, with a fortune of 6,300 million euros, 12.5% ​​more than last year, and the president of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, who surpasses the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, in the list and rises with the third position with 3,800 million compared to 3,700 million of the president of the supermarket chain.

In fifth place is the president of Abanca, Juan Carlos Escotet, who has a fortune of 2,700 million euros.

Amancio Ortega, Sandra Ortega, Rafael del Pino, Juan Roig and Juan Carlos Escotet, who concentrate more than 50% of the total fortune with 83,500 million euros, head this ranking, in which the rise of the president of Ferrovial de la fourth to third position thanks to the good performance of the company on the Stock Market and its dividend policy.

Great fortunes have been recovered from the pandemic and even approaching pre-crisis levels in 2018, according to Forbes. This is reflected in the wealth accumulated during this year of the hundred richest people, with a total of 153,575 million euros, 17% more than in 2020.

This would mean, on average, that each millionaire has increased their portfolio by 565,000 euros per day. What’s more, the hundred most powerful Spanish families totaled 198,430 million, 14.7% more than last year.

The 2021 list is closed by José Riquelme, Joseba Grajales, Miguel Ángel and Mar García-Baquero, Jorge and Josep and Oriol Puig with 250 million each.

Without a doubt, this new edition is the ‘greenest’, according to Forbes. Thus, renewable energies are reinforced in the list with the presence, among others, of José Elías, majority shareholder of Audax Renovables (900 million euros); José María Galíndez, vice president of the board of Solarpack (400 million); Dolores Larrañaga, main shareholder of Solaria (375 million) or Enric Asunción, president and co-founder of Wallbox (325 million), specialized in charging points for electric vehicles. Total, these 19 new additions contribute a total of 2,800 million euros.

Gender inequality

Regarding the gender division, the presence of women in the ranking is still a minority (only 30% occupy it). In fact, the average wealth of men is 1,511 million euros, and that of women, 993 million.

With Sandra Ortega at the helm, they are followed by Alicia Koplowitz, owner of Omega Capital, and Hortensia Herrero, Mercadona shareholder, in sixth and seventh place with 2,300 million respectively.

By regions, Madrid is the community that contributes the most multimillionaire women to the ranking with 19 fortunes that accumulate 12,875 millions; followed by Catalonia, with 18 women and a sum of 8,550 million euros. At the other extreme are Extremadura and Navarra, where no woman has more than 30 million euros.

In this edition, the following remain off the list: Asunción Manzanet, owner of Sorman; Silvia Mora-Figueroa Domecq, owner of Agriculturas Diversas; Aurèlia Carulla, shareholder of Agrolimen, or Montserrat Grifols Gras, shareholder of the pharmaceutical group Grifols.

Madrid, in the lead

Also, Madrid continues to lead the ranking of the richest communities thanks to an aggressive fiscal policy which has allowed it to attract wealth from other communities. In this way, the capital has 36 natives who accumulate a total of 32,825 million euros, but adds another 14 fortunes that have their main headquarters in Madrid, although they come from other regions.

Madrid’s fortunes are led by Rafael del Pino and Calvo-Sotelo (3,800 million), while Dimas Gimeno, former president of El Corte Inglés, and Esther Alcocer Koplowitz, president of FCC, remain at the gates of the 100 richest Spaniards with 200 million each.

After Madrid and Catalonia, the Basque Country and Murcia gain weight in terms of accumulated wealth. Murcia has five of the 100 richest families in Spain, with a combined fortune of 4,525 million euros, and three of the 100 richest Spaniards. On the part of the Basque Country, the fortunes of Daniel Maté, Juan Luis Arregui, Víctor Urrutia and the Sendagorta, Ormazabal and Zardoya families are added.

In the opposite situation are the Balearic and Canary Islands, whose fortunes from tourism have been hit by the covid, although they are recovering. Among the most prominent Canarian businessmen are Eustasio and Aurelio López, owners of Lopesan, and Wolfgang Kiessling, of German origin, promoter of Loro Parque.

Nadal and Fernando Alonso

Finally, special mention is made of the assessment of Spanish athletes such as Rafa Nadal and Fernando Alonso who, despite not appearing on the list of ‘The 100 richest Spaniards’, accumulate a wealth of 225 million euros, followed by Sergio Ramos, Iniesta and I hammered with 100 million each.

With the exception of Iniesta, Spanish athletes are not among the richest internationals either, and three have been displaced from the Forbes ‘The World’s highest-paid athletes’ ranking.

Tennis player Rafael Nadal ranked 27th in 2020 with revenues of $ 40 million, but this year he has jumped beyond 50th.

Likewise, the Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was the thirty-ninth in 2018, with 32 million dollars, but already in 2019 he was out, while Pau Gasol, who in 2014 ranked 57 with 21.8 million dollars, jumped of the ranking in 2015.