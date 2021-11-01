Updated Monday, 1 November 2021 – 13:35

The founder of the textile company that owns Zara receives this year 1,293.6 million in remuneration as the first shareholder.

The founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, will enter this Tuesday, November 2, 646.8 million euros for the last dividend of the year to be paid by the Galician firm. In total, Ortega, who is the first shareholder of the firm, has received 1,293.6 million in this exercise.

This year, the textile company will pay a dividend of 0.7 euros per share, 0.22 euros for the ordinary dividend and 0.48 euros for the extraordinary dividend, with a 60% ordinary payout and extraordinary dividends, which means doubling the payment made in November of last year.

The founder of Inditex, who will receive almost 650 million euros in dividend this Tuesday through the companies Pontegadea Inversiones and Partler, with which he controls 59.294% of the textile group, invests a good part of the dividends it receives from Inditex in the real estate sector.

In fact, Ortega has the largest Spanish real estate portfolio, focused on the sale and rental of large buildings. It consists of office buildings, not residential, located in the center of large cities in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Asia. The value of these assets exceeds 15,000 million pesetas.

Ortega dedicates part of the resources that he enters to his foundation, which then distributes them for social purposes. Just ten days ago. gift to public health 280 million euros for the acquisition of ten proton therapy equipment against cancer. Donations that are always criticized by leaders of Podemos, who describe them as handouts.

For her part, her daughter Sandra Ortega, who owns 5.053% of the Galician firm, will receive this year more than 110 million euros in dividends from Inditex, half also this Tuesday. In total, the company will pay its shareholders this year as a dividend over 2,181 million euros, of which half, 1,090 million euros, will be paid out this Tuesday.

Inditex earned 1,106 million euros in its fiscal year 2020-2021 (from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021), which is 70% less than the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus. Group sales stood at 20,402 million euros, limiting their fall to 28% (-24.5% without the currency impact), despite the fact that 100% of the stores were closed or with restricted hours and capacities during the year for the pandemic.

