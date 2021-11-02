‘The 100 richest Spaniards’

Updated on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 10:35

The founder of Inditex increased his fortune by 10,000 million euros, to 67,000 million. They are followed by his daughter Sandra Ortega, Rafael del Pino, Juan Roig and Juan Carlos Escotet

Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex, in a file image.

The pandemic was a temporary scare for the great Spanish fortunes. The 100 richest people in the country have returned to recover the path before the coronavirus and in front of all of them is, for another year, Amancio Ortega. The founder of the Inditex empire leads the recovery of the great wealth in Spain, who together amassed a total of 153,575 million euros, 17% more than in 2020. The figure supposes that, on average, each millionaire increased his portfolio by 565,000 euros per day.

But Amancio Ortega has not only managed to recover this year from the losses of 2020, but has also has increased its wealth by 10 billion euros, until accumulating a total of 67,000 million. That amount is equal to the sum of the 52 Spaniards who follow him on the list.

But it is not the only name that stands out in the ranking of The 100 richest Spaniards, which is produced annually by the magazine Forbes Spain and that collects the main fortunes of the country. Sandra Ortega, Rafael del Pino, Juan Roig and Juan Carlos Escotet, who concentrate more than 50% of the total fortune with 83,500 million euros, head the list, in which the rise of the president of Ferrovial stands out from the fourth to the third position thanks to the good performance of the company in the Stock Market and its dividend policy.

Sandra ortega, the only woman in the top five on the list and daughter of Amancio, occupies the second position with a fortune that amounts to 6,300 million euros, 12.5% ​​more than last year.

For its part, Rafael del Pino surpasses Juan Roig and it rises to the third position with 3,800 million compared to the 3,7000 million of the president of Mercadona. Finally, Juan Carlos Escotet, president of Abanca, has 2,700 million euros.

The 100 most powerful Spanish families totaled 198,430 million, 14.7% more than last year.

Green and masculine

Another novelty on this year’s list is the prominence of the erenewable nergas. It is the “greenest” edition, they point out from the publication, and it is that names linked to the sector of our country acquire more importance in the list. Among others, Jos Elas, majority shareholder of Audax Renovables (900 million euros); Jos Mara Galndez (400 million in Solar Pack); Dolores Larraaga, Solaria’s main shareholder (375 million) or Enric Asuncin, president and co-founder of Wallbox (325 million), specialized in charging points for electric vehicles. In total, these 19 new additions contribute a total of 2,800 million euros.

On the contrary, a feature that does not change in this list is that the presence of women being a minority, since they only occupy 30%. In addition, the average wealth of men is 1,511 million euros, and that of women, 993 million.

With Sandra Ortega at the helm, they follow him Alicia Koplowitz, owner of Omega Capital, and Hortensia Herrero, Mercadona shareholder, in sixth and seventh place with 2,300 million respectively. Left off the list Asuncin Manzanet, owner of Sorman; Silvia Mora-Figueroa Domecq, owner of Agriculturas Diversas; Aurlia Carulla, shareholder of Agrolimen, or Montserrat Grifols Gras, shareholder of the pharmaceutical group Grifols.

Elite athletes, businessmen and wealthy

Forbes makes a special mention of Spanish athletes such as Rafa Nadal and Fernando Alonso that, despite not appearing on the list of “The 100 richest Spaniards”, accumulate a wealth of 225 million euros, followed by Sergio Ramos, Iniesta and Piqu with 100 million each.

With the exception of Iniesta, Spanish athletes are not among the richest internationals either, and three have been displaced from Forbes’ The World’s highest-paid athletes ranking. Tennis player Rafael Nadal ranked twenty-seventh in 2020 with revenue of $ 40 million, but this year he has jumped past fifty-fifth. Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was thirty-ninth in 2018, with $ 32 million, but already in 2019 he was out. For his part, Pau Gasol, who in 2014 occupied position 57 with 21.8 million dollars, jumped out of the ranking in 2015.

