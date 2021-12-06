Amanda Nunes is back at UFC 269 for her eighth defensive belt – Photo: .

This coming Saturday, at UFC 269, in Las Vegas, MMA fans, especially the Brazilian public, will have the opportunity to see one of the best MMA fighters of all time in action. It’s that bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will make her eighth defense against Julianna Pena.

Nunes spoke with the Esporte Espetacular reporter and admitted that he intends to slow down until he finally stops. «Because I am a champion for a long time, holding two belts, defending both as well, a feat that no one has ever been able to do, reaches a limit that we already think about not retiring, but taking it easy, without rushing for the next fights, with a fight every one or two years », said.

And I add: «I also reach 34 years old, the body feels a little more and we do not train as much as when I was 20, it is an injury all the time. But while I can, I will continue.

Before mentioning a reduction in the pace of fights, Amanda Nunes said she expected a shakeup in the division, and giving Julianna Peña a chance to fight for the belt is already part of that move. The champion hopes for new names at bantamweight, even with opponents coming from other organizations.

“I think at this point we have to leave the ‘mix’. Girls who have been fighting for a while, who are not in the top 10, who are not in the top 5, must also have opportunities. Nunes argued.

“I don’t choose any opponent and of course if I have to fight Holly (Holm), Germaine (Randamie), whoever it is, I will fight, but I think the audience wants to see something new. You have to change categories, get the girls to confront each other, and bring these girls who are in the background, so that we can bring something new to the public, not stay like this stagnant thing is (…) », he raised.

“I’m always ready to give what the public wants, which is a knockout or submission, make that fight very busy. I think the UFC really has to shake up the division, even look for new talent and maybe bring in more girls from other shows. “added.

At 33, Amanda Nunes has a record with 21 wins and just four losses. She hasn’t known what an in-cage setback is since 2014, when Cat Zingano knocked her out at UFC 178. After that, she lined up wins against Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann and Valentina Shevchenko, until she faced Miesha Tate in July of 2016, at UFC 200. A bare butt choke on the then champion earned him the bantamweight belt.

As champion, Amanda Nunes defended the same belt against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington. It was then that he moved up to featherweight (under 65.7kg) to challenge then-champion and compatriot Cris Cyborg. At UFC 232, Amanda ran over Cyborg and knocked him out with just 51 seconds. He then returned to bantamweight and beat Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Then Amanda moved up to featherweight again and defended the title against Felicia Spencer and then Megan Anderson. She became the first male and female UFC fighter to simultaneously defend two belts.

