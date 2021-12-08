UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is preparing to face Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

That does not mean that you are not contemplating your future moves. And, the ‘Leona’ is happy to face a new contender in Peña. Nonetheless, it seems like Amanda hopes the promoter doesn’t put her through another rematch in her next cage appearance.

Having faced Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie (twice), and the vast majority of contenders, at least once, the Brazilian doesn’t seem to see enough new names on the horizon. In fact, she’d like the UFC to start looking for women from other promoters to keep the title landscape fresh.

“I think we should stop making the same combinations. Some girls have been fighting for a while, and they aren’t even in the top 10. They also need to have their opportunities. I don’t choose opponents. If I have to fight Germaine or Holly or anyone I will, but I think the fans want something new. You have to do different things. Let some girls face each other, or bring in some girls who are at the end of the division, so it doesn’t look as boring as it is now. “

“I am always ready to give the fans what they want. A knockout or a submission, a fast-paced fight. I think the UFC should turn things around in the division. That they look for new talents, or that they bring more girls from other promoters. That is what we are waiting for ”.

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to fight Peña in her sixth defense of the bantamweight title, and she thinks she knows what to expect from the fight. However, he had never faced Julianna before.

Amanda Nunes claims to be following Peña’s fights since she won The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2013.

“Julianna is an opponent that I have known since she won at TUF. I really know his style. She is very close to Miesha Tate and they have the same fighting style, but I think Julianna is even more fierce. We used a little bit of my camp for Tate for this Julianna fight, but with a little more precision. “

“I really want this fight to happen, but at the same time I keep my feet on the ground. I know that everyone who goes into that cage will do their best to win. She has nothing to lose. I am the champion, and she will come to me to take my belt. I just need to be really smart so I can end the fight at the right time. “

Amanda Nunes is on a 12-fight winning streak. She has defeated the most notable female fighters in MMA during this streak; including Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg, among others. Recently, the ‘Lioness’ finalized Megan Anderson via submission. The 34-year-old’s last loss came in September 2014, when Cat Zingano knocked her out.

The women’s bantamweight title fight will be the co-feature of UFC 269.

