Multi-division boxing champion Amanda Serrano is entering the UFC octagon. The boxer offers to fight Valentina Shevchenko if Dana White accepts Jake Paul’s proposal.

Last week, Paul and the UFC president engaged in an intense war of words on social media. Now, Serrano is throwing his name into the mix, volunteering to face the UFC flyweight champion.

I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer. Let’s make history. – Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) January 2, 2022

“I will be happy to sign a one-fight contract with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if the UFC accepts Jake’s offer,” Serrano wrote on Twitter. “Let’s make history.”

The real chances of Serrano fighting Shevchenko are slim to none. The tweet is just support for Jake Paul. Well, he is in a lawsuit married to Dana White. Paul and White have said everything through a series of videos (which you can see on our YouTube channel).

Paul originally challenged several UFC fighters to move on to boxing. White turned down that request and then offered to undergo cocaine testing for the next decade if the former youtuber-turned-boxer agreed to two years of steroid testing.

Paul then responded with a counteroffer of his own with numerous conditions. The basis is a new minimum wage for UFC fighters. He also called for an increase in the percentage of general income that athletes receive. Plus long-term health care benefits. In return, Paul said he would retire from boxing immediately and sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to face Jorge Masvidal in an MMA match.

Of course, Serrano counts Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions as his current promoter. She signed a deal to join his company after co-starring in her first fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley earlier this year.

Serrano has praised Paul for raising his profile in the sport of boxing. Amanda appreciates the best financial opportunities. As well as high-profile spots on the two most recent cards he’s fought on.

It seems virtually impossible for White to actually give in to any of Paul’s demands. But it is worth mentioning that Serrano has past experience in MMA with a 2-0-1 record. His last performance was a submission win last June at the IKON Fighting Federation.

