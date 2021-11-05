Univision Amara La Negra is happily pregnant.

Dana Danelys de los Santos, known artistically as Amara La Negra, is in sweet expectation of twins.

The star with Dominican roots announced the news of her pregnancy through a publication on her official profile on the Instagram platform in the afternoon of this Thursday, November 4.

“I am so excited to finally share that we have twins on the way! Thanks @clearblue for being a part of our journey and giving me the most amazing news! There is nothing better than seeing the word PREGNANT! Although I am scared and nervous, especially after having a miscarriage, I am also excited and have a roller coaster of emotions, but it really is a blessing. #ClearBlueConfirmed #ClearBluePartner #RainbowBaby ”, stated the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina in her publication on the Instagram social network.

The announcement of Amara La Negra exploded social networks

The surprise announcement of Amara La Negra’s pregnancy had more than 168 thousand ‘Likes’ and around 7,300 comments on the Instagram platform.

The reactions of various personalities of the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry did not wait in the publication of the television presenter.

“Congratulations, blessings,” wrote Clarissa Molina, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the 2016 edition.

“Congratulations,” said Venezuelan actress Marjorie De Sousa.

“Blessed are you, those babies and that uterus. Endless joy and protection. Amen. Congratulations ”, highlighted the American singer Emily Estefan.

“Congratulations 🥳💕💕💕”, said the Puerto Rican Aleyda Ortiz, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the 2014 edition.

“My God! How exiting. Congratulations, ”said the American singer Chiquis Rivera.

Who is the father of the twins that Amara La Negra is expecting?

In an exclusive interview with People en Español magazine, Amara La Negra decided not to reveal the identity of the father of the twins she is expecting and emphasized that like her mother, she will be a single mother.

“I am going to be a single mother. There is a part of me that makes me feel more focused, stronger. I know my babies are going to depend on me. I also understand that father is not the one who begets, he is the one who raises. In due course, if God gives me the blessing of finding the right man, who supports me, who accepts me with my children, well, well received. But I feel blessed and I am so happy that I even forget that [de ser madre soltera]. I am more focused on my babies, “said the artist.

When asked by People en Español about how she had given the news of her pregnancy to the father of the children, the Univision star said: “In my case, I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary. I woke up pregnant and that’s all I remember ”.

When did you find out you were pregnant?

Amara La Negra found out about her pregnancy in mid-August during the recordings of the show “Love & Hip Hop Miami” on the VH1 television network, as she announced in her interview with People en Español.

“I felt nauseous that I thought the food was going bad for me. Woman’s instinct told me: ‘Take a pregnancy test.’ I took my test and it came out positive, “confessed the star with Dominican roots to the American publication.

When asked about the names that her children will carry, she said that initially she will hope to know the sex of the children to be able to focus on the selection of names, but something she emphasized: The names of her children will not be easy at all.

Currently, Amara La Negra is four months pregnant with twins.

Amara La Negra previously suffered a miscarriage

With the sincerity that has characterized her since she rose to fame, Amara La Negra told People en Español that she suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her twins.

“In July I lose [un bebé] and at the end of August, around three weeks later, she was pregnant. It was very strange because when I went to see the doctor he told me that the gestational sac [estaba vacío]. That’s when it was understood that he left [el embrión]. So it is suspected that they were triplets, it is difficult to say now because she had a lot of bleeding and was very sore, “said the interpreter in her interview with People en Español.