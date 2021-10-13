. Amara La Negra left very little to the imagination of her followers on the Instagram social network.

As she had rarely done, Amara La Negra raised the temperature on the Instagram platform after sharing a photograph where she appears leaving very little to the imagination of her thousands of followers.

In the snapshot he shared on the social network, the star with Dominican roots appears covering her naked bust while a towel falls on her bare buttocks.

The reactions of the fans of the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina did not wait: “How much health”, “Beautiful”, “God! I love you ”,“ The only black woman that paralyzes me ”,“ Sexy, cool, sensual. I love this ”,“ Absolutely awesome, I love you ”,“ Perfection does exist ”.

Amara La Negra did not provide details about what motivated her to show herself like never before on the Instagram platform.

Currently, the famous interpreter is in charge of showing everything that happens behind the scenes at the Mansion de la Belleza from the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

In a new post on Instagram, “La Negra” asked her followers if they would be willing to buy an “exotic doll” inspired by her curvy figure. It should be noted that the star has extensive experience in the business world as an investor in real estate projects.

Amara La Negra previously spoke about the possibility of posing nude

In 2019, Amara La Negra gave an interview to the radio show “La Gozadera”, where she spoke openly about the possibility of posing completely naked for a men’s magazine or in an audiovisual project for her digital platforms.

“To me the truth is not ashamed of that, that is the people,” said the singer on the radio show, referring to possible projects that require that she be lightly dressed.

When asked about the possibility of posing for a publication like Playboy, “La Negra” mentioned: “Yes, they called me for Playboy. We are still to see. What happens is that Playboy is no longer the same as before, they do not teach as much as before. Yes it has changed and they did call me, but I was very willing. It would be an honor for me to say, ‘I participated in Playboy.’

Univision’s talent revealed that for many years she felt insecure about her physical appearance

In an exclusive interview with Latina magazine in 2018, Amara La Negra revealed that for many years she felt great insecurity due to her curvy figure. However, your fears are a thing of the past.

“My body is art. For many years I felt insecure about my body, my curves and my ‘imperfections’. People can be very cruel with their comments, until one day I decided to love and love myself no matter what others think of me. It is the only body I have and God gave it to me like that, why be ashamed of not being perfect? In the end, none of us are, ”said Univision’s talent in an interview with the US publication.

READ ALSO: Ana Patricia Gámez is in mourning: Who died to the queen of NBL?