Three new smart watches have just hit the market, they are the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3. These three models have interesting features and will be available this month.

Smart watches are current and more and more manufacturers are aiming to enter this sector. Zeep, formerly Huami, has been launching smartwatches for a long time and now has renewed three of its most popular models: Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3.

These two new watches come to renew both families and they do so with three pillars: autonomy, screen size and smart assistants. Let’s start with the most complete of the family, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.

This smartwatch is the largest of the three models that have been announced today. The device screen is AMOLED and reaches 1.45 inches in diameterl, the resolution stays at 331 pixels per inch.

At the design level, it is a watch with a classic bearing, it does not have a sporty aesthetic and its bezel is made of metal, in addition to having two buttons to move through the different menus of the operating system.

Despite not being a sports watch It has the BioTracker PPG sensor with six photodiodes that allows to keep a record of the menstrual cycle, respiratory rate, stress, blood oxygen level, heart rate and sleep.

It also integrates GPS to track outdoor sports and Alexa as a smart assistant. In addition, it allows you to answer calls from your own wrist as it acts as a hands-free.

The autonomy is marked by a 450 mAh battery, according to the company it is capable of holding 12 days without going through the charger. The little brother is the Amazfit GTR 3, its screen is 1.39 inches with 326 pixels per inch and it is also an AMOLED panel.

Next on the list is the Amazfit GTS 3 whose design is different from its two brothers, the screen is square instead of being a sphere. On an aesthetic level it is still just as elegant, although it is more sporty than the rest.

Both the Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3 have the BioTracker PPG sensor, so they integrate the same functionalities as the most expensive smartwatch that has been presented today. The autonomy of the GTR 3 can reach up to 21 days and the GTS 3 up to 12 days.

The three smartwatches have been presented globally today, but it will take until the week of October 14 to 18 to buy them. Prices in Spain are already known and are close to Samsung devices.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will arrive with a price tag of 199.99 euros, the Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTS 3 will have the same starting price that will be 149.99 euros. They can be purchased at El Corte Inglés.