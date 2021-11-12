AMOLED screens, exhaustive monitoring of physical activity and health, possibility of calls through the clock … All this at outrageous prices.

Amazfit presents its three new smartwatches: GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3. It is the latest series of smart devices from Amazfit, which through the Zepp operating system, are ideal allies to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Zepp helps monitor, analyze and manage physical well-being through exercise, and in this vein, the three new smartwatches from Amazfit include a large number of state-of-the-art functions that contribute to a healthier life. All this thanks to its operating system designed to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart devices. Through an intuitive and powerful interface, this operating system allows users to unleash their full potential, explore their passions and live life positively. Designed and developed under the premise of being light, of design and practical, this operating system allows an easy and intuitive interaction for the user, as well as a lower power consumption compared to the previous operating system.

An operating system that works connected to Android and iOS mobiles, and connects to popular health platforms, such as Apple Health or Google Fit, to synchronize health data, and Strava, Relive, Runkeeper and TrainingPeaks to synchronize and share all data collected by the device.

Common features

The three new Amazfit have more than 150 spheres, as well as dynamic effects and elegant animations, it also has the possibility of putting personal photos. Users will even be able to design their own spheres and applets with the application development kit (the latter, according to the company, coming soon).

They also have a mode called 4 in 1 Health Measurement. It is the ability to know four health metrics in a single touch thanks to the built-in BioTracker PPG 3.0 of 6PD (photodiodes), which measures heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level and respiratory rate. All this in 45 seconds.

They also monitor your heart rate throughout the day, even swimming. With abnormally high or low heart rate alerts, making them a highly recommended health companion.

Advanced sleep tracking from your watch. The new GTR 3/3 Pro and GTS 3 control the phases of light, deep and REM sleep, as well as waking hours at night, daytime naps of more than 20 minutes and even record the quality of breathing during the dream.

For women, the new Amazfit perform advanced monitoring of the menstrual cycle, recording the dates of the period and its duration. In addition, they provide data on fertile periods in women.

Other common features are the integration of GPS (from five satellite structures) and motivation tools through Virtual Pacer and PeakBeats.

Voice control via Alexa

Another common feature of these new Amazfit is that they include compatibility with Alexa. Thanks to this, you can set alarms, ask questions and use the voice assistant offline to activate a sport mode or health function, or even access Home Connect to control smart home devices. All with the voice. In this sense, it has an ecosystem of more than ten mini applications.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

With a 1.45 ”331 dpi circular AMOLED Ultra HD screen, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6%. It features a haptic feedback navigation crown, making it easy to select and configure the various options. Whether activating activity tracking via one of the more than 150 built-in sport modes, or monitoring stress levels, the GTR 3 Pro allows you to monitor your health 24 hours a day. However, the smart sport recognition function kicks in (up to eight disciplines) to make sure you never lose track of your activity.

The GTR 3’s battery life reaches twelve days on a single charge. Music lovers will enjoy the 2.3 GB of internal memory that it has, capable of storing up to 470 songs. In addition, the GTR 3 Pro can receive and make phone calls when connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, for a hands-free conversation.

199 euros

Amazfit GTR 3

Constructed from lightweight yet durable aircraft grade aluminum alloy and featuring a sleek rotating crown, the GTR 3’s bezel-less design integrates seamlessly with the curved glass display for an enhanced sense of fusion. The design with a comfortable antibacterial silicone strap offers a classic style that combines with different personal styles, and it also allows you to customize the watch faces. As for its screen, it stands out for being 1.39 ”AMOLED HD, while its battery promises up to 21 days of autonomy.

149 euros

Amazfit GTS 3

With a modern 1.75 ”341 dpi square AMOLED Ultra HD display, the GTS 3 is one of the thinnest and lightest smartwatches out there, but with a whopping 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. Designed for those looking for a sleek, slim display. Its characteristics coincide with those of the GTR 3 almost entirely.

149 euros

GTR 3 ProGTR 3GTS 3Screen size 1.45 ”(round) 1.39 (round) 1.75” (square) Resolution type Ultra HD AMOLED HD AMOLED Ultra HD Screen-to-body ratio 70.6% 66% 72.4% Resolution331 dpi326 dpi341 dpiBattery (standard use) 450 mAh (12 days) 450 mAh (21 days) 250 mAh (12 days) SpeakerYesNoNoWiFiYesNoNoMusic storageYes (2.3GB) NoNoBluetooth callsSupportNoNoWeight32gr32gr24.4grSport modes + 150 + 150 + 150Classic navigation crownYesYesYes Auto sport recognitionYes

en.amazfit.com