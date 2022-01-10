In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you were thinking of buying an electric scooter, now is one of the best times, especially if you want to be up to date.

Just a few months ago Xiaomi presented its new scooter model, the Mi Electric Scooter 3, which comes with some improvements in terms of energy efficiency and design, although it must be said that little by little Xiaomi scooters have evolved so much that they are already a true reference for the sector.

Its original price is 449 euros, although by surprise a price war has been unleashed between MediaMarkt and Amazon that makes it possible to buy it For just 371 euros, a real bargain for a scooter that has just hit the market.

It is possible to buy the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 cheaper because MediaMarkt celebrates its days without VAT, and that means that the reduction is applied until reaching the aforementioned 371 euros, an offer to which Amazon Spain has immediately responded by matching the price, a more or less usual dynamic.

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

There are several improvements that make this model very worthwhile, such as the extended battery range of 30 km, which gives a small plus compared to the 25 km of the previous model.

In addition, it also incorporates a somewhat more powerful motor, with 600W, which helps a lot when climbing hills without so many problems, hardly losing speed.

The maximum speed is 25 km / h, a standard in practically all models in the sector, since it is not allowed to go faster in many cities, where speed is limited and it is not safe to drive at higher km / h.

As for the conditions of sale of both stores, they are quite clear. The price is the same, although on your side MediaMarkt offers the option to collect your order for free in some of its physical stores, while Amazon gives you free shipping in just 24 hours if you have an Amazon Prime account.

