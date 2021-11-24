What many fans of Mass effect have been waiting is confirmed today. A new report from Deadline informs that Amazon Studios is very close to developing an adaptation of the video game under the serial format, something that had been suspected for months. To make matters worse, Henry Cavill, one of today’s most beloved actors, could be connected to the project with a starring role. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Rumor: Henry Cavill to return as Superman in Black Adam 2

Mass effect is a video game saga developed by BioWare and Electronic Arts. The deliveries were released in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017, in addition, it has had some special editions on alternative consoles. The story belongs to the genre of science fiction and has enjoyed enormous success with the public. Deadline argues that the adaptation of Mass effect for the small screen it will become a reality very soon thanks to Amazon’s business, so the entertainment industry will welcome a new project linked to the world of video games.

Although the Deadline report does not mention Henry cavill, the 38-year-old British actor published in February a very suspicious image that could link him to the production of Mass effect on Amazon. In the photograph, Cavill can be seen in a makeup room, preparing to film scenes from the second season of The Witcher, in his hand he holds blurry pages of a script, while in the description he wrote: “Secret project? Or just a handful of sheets of paper with randomly written words on it? I guess they’ll have to wait and see. “

We invite you to read: The Man of Steel: Henry Cavill doesn’t like Superman’s smile

Social media wizards were quick to edit the image with a bit of Photoshop, and GamePressure was quick to report the discovery, noting that the mysterious script of Cavill included words related to the history of Mass effect 3. Everyone began to suspect that Henry’s secret project was an adaptation of the video game, but there were no traces of any adaptation by any study. Amazon announced it this afternoon and we can start leaving things to the imagination. What role will it take Henry? You can read the official synopsis for the first game below:

As Commander Shepard, you will lead an elite squad on an action-packed, heroic adventure across the galaxy. Discover the imminent danger of an ancient threat and fight the traitor Saren and his deadly army to save civilization. The fate of all lives depends on you!

Everybody knows that Henry cavill He is a man committed to his video games. In the past, the actor has spoken about his obsession with titles like World of warcraft, Total War, Half life and much more. His starring role as Geralt of Rivia in The witcher It is because he is a very fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the open world video game developed by CD Projekt RED, released in 2015 and winning multiple awards, including Game of the Year.

It is clear that fantasy is a subject that Henry cavill It fascinates him, all kinds of stories that involve elements far above the earthly world. His taste for the Archive of Storms, the literary saga of Brandon sanderson, is another example; on the other hand, very soon she will be the star of a reboot for Highlander, another fantasy story loved by the public. What other projects of this type will we see in the career of Cavill?

The second season of The witcher with Henry cavill It will hit the Netflix platform on December 17.

You may also be interested in: Val-Zod series with Michael B. Jordan already has writers