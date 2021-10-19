Andy Jassy, ​​Amazon’s CEO, notified employees in an internal email on Monday that the company would allow directors to establish telework policies for each team, a major change from the company’s previous plan to require employees to physically return to the offices.

Amazon initially announced in March its plan to return to an “office-centric” culture after the pandemic, but appeared to relax that roadmap slightly in June when it introduced a new “baseline scenario” to require employees to pass 3 days in the office and allow 2 optional days of remote work. Now, politics will be decided team by team.

“At a company of our size, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to how each team works best,” Jassy wrote in the email, accessed by Business Insider. “We will be in a stage of experimenting, learning and adjusting for a while as we come out of this pandemic. All of this has led us to change course a bit,” he added.

Employees repeatedly criticized the company’s policy requiring a return to physical offices, while some tech companies with more flexible measures took the opportunity to try to hire Amazon employees.

The Seattle-based firm released Jassy’s email on Monday, but the CEO’s internal memo also included a list of HR-related FAQs detailing the new policy.

These issues showed that while managers could set policies for their teams, some decisions would still be left to the vice presidents.

Amazon, for example, requires that most workers live close enough to their assigned office that they can travel to a meeting a day in advance. The company requires a vice president to approve any exceptions to this rule.

These are Amazon’s frequently asked questions to find out about its new telecommuting policy

Let’s start with the most important things regarding these questions.

What is the new guide for corporate roles?

Rather than specifying that people work 3 days a week in the office, we will leave this decision to the individual teams. This decision will be made team by team at the managerial level. We hope that there will be teams that will continue to work mostly remotely, others that will do so with a hybrid model (office and telecommuting), and others that will decide that clients are better served if the team works primarily in the office. We are not intentionally prescribing how many days or what days; This is for the directors to make the decision with the managers and senior teams. Decisions must be guided by what will be most effective for our clients; And unsurprisingly, we will all continue to be assessed for user deliverables, regardless of where the work is done. The option to work up to 4 weeks a year completely remotely (from a location within the country where you work) remains unchanged.

When will I know what my team is doing?

As most of you are hearing about this change for the first time, and will probably be anxious to know what your team’s plan is for moving forward, we ask that you be patient with your leaders, as it will probably take a few weeks for them to develop and communicate their plan. .

We anticipate that you will hear from your leaders about these specific plans before January 3, which is the date we previously set for people to start coming back to the office at least 3 days a week.

How will my team determine how often we need to be in the office?

Teams understand how they work best, and leaders will be intentional and thoughtful about how often they believe the team needs to be together to collaborate and achieve the best overall results for clients and the company.

Managers will consider many factors when developing the guide for their organization, such as what job is simply most effective to tackle together in person and what is most practical to handle via telecommuting.

For those teams that will be returning to the office more frequently, when do we think it will start?

Teams make these decisions for themselves. The buildings continue with strict cleaning protocols and are safe for people to come to their workplace. We see more and more employees returning to the office for meetings and collaborative activities.

For the same reason we previously postponed the back-to-office guidance until January, we suspect that an increasing number of people will feel more comfortable returning as we move away from the worst of the Delta variant.

Do I need to live close to where my equipment is primarily located? And do I have to work from the same office as the rest?

Each team always has a strategy: a set of locations where office space has been allocated and a layout for which teams work at which location. We hope that leaders will continue to establish their guide to the right site for their team. You will continue to have an assigned office location, as you do today.

To be successful in this new approach, flexibility is required and we want to ensure that teammates can easily collaborate in person without having to fly or need hotel accommodations.

With this in mind, we expect most employees to live close enough to their assigned office location so that they can easily travel to the office to have a meeting one day in advance.

What if I prefer to work alone from home?

If you are physically unable to work in the office, you can seek an exception from your manager. Assuming you live close enough to the headquarters to hold a meeting one day in advance, the manager will make the decision exceptionally.

What if I prefer not to live near my assigned office?

This will be considered an exception, and any personal move out of the assigned office will require the approval of the vice president. See the global policy for working outside the workspace for more information on how to request an exception.

What if I was hired during the pandemic and assigned to a location, but I haven’t been able to move there yet?

Work with your manager to move to the assigned location. We will approach the time of that move with a high degree of flexibility and consideration of personal circumstances. If you can no longer relocate, you will need to follow the same office workplace exception process outlined above, which requires the approval of the vice president.

What if I was working virtually before the pandemic or received a workplace exception during the pandemic?

In either case, your exception remains in effect and no further approval is required.

When I return, will I still have a dedicated office / workspace?

If you have a dedicated workspace now and plan to use it regularly, you will still have your dedicated workspace. If you are primarily an employee who develops activities remotely, you will have an agile (non-dedicated) workspace to collaborate with your team.

This allows us to be frugal and better plan the amount of corporate workspace that we know we can use effectively.

GREF (Global Real Estate and Facilities) will work with all teams to ensure the right mix of fixed and agile positions in all Amazon offices, and we can reevaluate dedicated workspaces as we learn more about our new work patterns.

Is this change to a more flexible teleworking policy permanent?

This new policy is our plan for the future. It may change or evolve as we all experience this new way of working together and continue to learn how to best serve our customers.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Héctor Chamizo.