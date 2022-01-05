In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The price of the MacBook Air with an M1 chip has fallen in price again. One of the best Apple computers, ultralight and that does not heat.

Apple has managed to create a processor like the M1 that has turned the entire industry upside down. It is fast, efficient and also does not generate heat, which coming from Intel processors is a very important change.

That is why laptops like the MacBook Air, one of its best-selling models, with this processor is a guaranteed purchase and investment. Now Amazon has lowered the price of this equipment again and it can be obtained for 989 euros.

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

Taking into account that the normal price of this laptop is 1,149 euros, this discount of 140 euros is quite appetizing. So if you need a laptop that is very light and fast, this is your team.

Its about 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. It also has the Touch ID fingerprint reader to safely unlock the computer and make purchases on the internet.

This laptop is one of the most interesting for students. It is not as expensive as it seems considering that they usually last for many years. In addition, it is fast and Apple ensures constant updates for many years.

Although it only has 2 USB-C ports, both can be used to charge the battery which usually gives a range of one day of normal use or 18 hours in the best of cases. In addition, that it weighs less than 1.3 kg is a plus if you carry it in your backpack.

