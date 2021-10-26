Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 04:32

To win in a future vote, more than half of the employees at the New York warehouse will have to vote in favor of the creation of a union, which would be a first for Amazon in the United States.

The initials of the movement, baptized as Amazon Labor Union, in the New York warehouse Craig RuttleAP Amazon companies dodge the union threat in its Alabama distribution hub Labor conflict Obsessive control, urinate in bottles … Amazon, before the abyss of the union threat

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in New York seeking to form a union after a failed attempt in Alabama, They announced Monday that they took the first step before the labor law agency takes care of it, which the trading giant questioned.

“We have more than 2,000 signatures and this is just the beginning, “announced the leader of the movement, dubbed Amazon Labor Union, ALU (Amazon Workers Union), Christian Smalls, at the exit of the federal labor law agency (National Labor Relations Board, NLRB), in Brooklyn.

ALU’s lawyer, Eric Milner, assured that the minimum number of signatures required among the employees of this warehouse in Staten Island, or 30%, has been reached. According to him, the NLRB has scheduled a hearing for November 15 to discuss the procedure, but by then the commercial giant has an obligation to inform the warehouse workers that the case has proven valid.

“We doubt that a sufficient number of legitimate employee signatures were obtained to justify an election,” an Amazon spokeswoman responded in a statement. Kelly Nantel.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit and wearing on his head the mask of the characters from the Netflix series “Casa de papel”, Smalls, fired from Amazon a few months ago, He assured: “the world is looking at us (…) New York is a city of unions and we are going to show it.” Behind it was a cartoon of the group’s founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos.

Last April, in a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, despite the mobilization of activists and political figures from the state, I won the “no”.

“If there is an election, we want the voice of our employees to be heard and we look forward to it. Our goal continues to be to listen directly to our employees and continually improve on their behalf,” said the Amazon spokesperson.

